Build and Manage Your Empire in Train Life: A Railway Simulator

It looks like the folks at Simteract are very prolific when it comes to games. The Polish studio has more than one project in development, but they all seem to be related to driving vehicles. We reported last week about Simteract’s upcoming game, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, but that won’t arrive until next year.
In more recent news, Train Life: A Railway Simulator, a game that Simteract has been working on for some years, has just been released on PC (via Steam). Console players will be happy to know that the game will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on September 22.
After spending one year in Early Access, Train Life: A Railway Simulator is finally ready to take players across Europe and teach them to build and manage their railway empire. The advantage of having a game in Early Access is that you have time to get feedback from the community and implement optimizations and features before actually releasing the full version.
In this case, Simteract added an improved GPS, more key map information and variable weather conditions. Furthermore, the game’s tutorial has been improved, and new scenarios, controller vibrations and achievements have been added.
In Trail Life: A Railway Simulator, players control their own railway company, trying to make their way to the top of the leaderboard. Hire employees, purchase new trains, check that the rail switches are in the right position, learn to activate the emergency brake, all that from the easy-to-use management interface.
You’ll be driving passengers or goods across 10 countries, using lots of official locomotives from iconic brands like ICE and Newag Griffins. Depending on what scenario you choose, you’ll be demonstrating your train driving and management skills in regions like Western Europe, the Alps, and parts of Easter Europe.
If you love games like Train Sim World but can’t keep up with the huge number of DLCs, why not give Train Life: A Railway Simulator a chance? The game is now 20% off on Steam, so you’ll be getting it for just $16/€16.
