Swedish Home on Wheels Maya Offers 204 Square Feet of Blissful Tiny Living

Maya means “illusion” in Sanskrit, but don’t worry, this tiny home is as real and down to Earth as it gets. Scandinavian builders have mastered the art of tiny dwellings boasting a minimalistic style, and this Swedish home on wheels confirms it. Looking just as charming and cozy on the inside as it does on the outside, Maya is ready to become somebody’s dream house.
Despite being generally categorized as “tiny,” these homes on wheels that are taking the entire globe by storm come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. The 4-meter-tall (13 feet) and 6.7-meter-long (22 feet) Maya is considered a medium model by its builder, Vagabond Haven. The Swedish company also builds much smaller models, which can be configured as mobile offices, as well as larger versions boasting two lofts.
Maya only has one loft, which makes it perfect for a couple or one individual. Like its sister houses, it’s built on a lightweight trailer, which makes it easy to travel with. But its structure is meant to be sturdy and durable, featuring plenty of wood, well-insulated windows, an aluminum roof, and a tempered-glass exterior door.
Ready to face harsh winters with its eco-friendly insulation based on recycled textiles, Maya also includes a lovely rustic fireplace that makes its tiny living area even more adorable. You can also snuggle up in the cozy bed upstairs. The loft is fitted with several windows that allow plenty of natural light inside, and even has some extra room left for a small nightstand and decorative accessories.
Both the kitchen and the bathroom are packed with modern appliances, with customers having the option to customize most of them.
Available in two versions, with or without a porch, Maya is up for grabs, with pricing starting at €34,200 ($33,680). It doesn’t get more charming than a Scandinavian tiny home that’s beautifully crafted, and ready for delivery in just a few months.
