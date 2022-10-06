This Versatile Tiny Home Gets the Job Done and Helps You Do the Same

Many tiny homes have amazed us with their exquisite interior styling and elegant décor, but sometimes it’s more about function rather than style. Although perfectly suitable for mobile living also, this tiny house built in Canada is more an office on wheels, ideal for those with projects at different locations.
The Kermode isn’t your typical mobile office – these types of dwellings are usually very small, and limited to the professional space itself. What the team at Hummingbird Micro Homes in Canada created is a truly versatile tiny home that can serve as an office just as well as home away from home during short vacations.
Sitting on a 24-foot (7.3 meters) trailer, the Kermode is 13-foot (3.9 meters) tall, with enough space for an office, a bedroom loft, plus a kitchen and a bathroom. This makes it a very useful “mobile command center” ready to take its owner at any job site. Having a 2-in-1 home/office certainly sounds like a money-saving solution. Not to mention that the Kermode can easily switch to vacation mode whenever that’s the case.
Instead of a living area, it’s built with an office next to the kitchen, custom fold-down desks, while a ladder leads to the loft with just enough space for a queen-size mattress – not the most luxurious bedroom, but a practical one. The kitchen looks ready for business too, equipped with a stainless steel fridge, a stove, and a dishwasher. There are no fancy additions to the bathroom, fitted with an eco-friendly incinerator toilet and a waterfall shower.
This mobile office can also face bad weather, thanks to the extra under-floor insulation, and in-floor radiant heating provided in the office area. In addition to the hot water and heating systems, it’s also fitted with fresh water and gray water tanks.
Another feature that makes it ideal for road trips and work on remote sites is Kermode’s fold-down ramp (7 x 7 feet/2.1 meters), great for loading materials or ATVs. Plus, it has in-floor anchors for holding down the ATVs.
Those who need a rugged work and travel companion can count on Kermode, still up for grabs at Hummingbird Micro Homes, for CAD $91,500 ($67,300).
