Couple Renovates Old Scamp Trailer, Turns It Into a Lovely Tiny Home

It’s incredible what some people can do with compact spaces. This family breathed new life into a 1997 Scamp trailer, turning it into an amazing tiny home. Their little travel trailer has enough room for a dinette, a small kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom. It’s a compact space, but it works wonderfully for Angela, her husband Sky, and their five-year-old daughter Charlie.
The family bought the Scamp from their neighbor, who didn’t use it that much. Angela and Sky completely renovated the 16-ft (4.8-meter) trailer and turned it into a beautiful tiny home that they’re carrying with them wherever they travel.
The interior feels super cozy. It includes a compact kitchen, which has white cabinets with black hinges and a lovely backsplash. There’s a small sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, and several cabinets for storage. Across this area, you'll see a refrigerator and a large cabinet, which is used for storing away the cookware.
Next to the kitchen is a custom dinette, which does convert into sleeping space for Charlie. The dinette has two comfortable seats and a removable table, as well as some storage areas. For such a small trailer, it’s impressive how well-thought the layout is.
At the rear is the bedroom, which looks really cozy. It has a bed that can comfortably sleep two people and a pull-out drawer underneath that can be used for putting away different items that don’t have a place in the Scamp. The bedroom also features several cabinets above the bed that are great for storing clothes or other belongings.
Their little home includes a bathroom as well, which can be found next to the entryway. It’s pretty compact, but it does the job. The bathroom has a shower, a toilet, and two baskets that hold the towels and the usual toiletries.
Recently, the family offered a tour of their renovated Scamp trailer to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. If you want to find out more about them and their tiny home, you can check the video attached down below.
