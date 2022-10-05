Google Maps Rival Details Its Biggest Update in a Long Time

Truck navigation is one of the biggest things missing from Google Maps, and in many ways, it’s precisely what’s causing so many problems across the world.
Drivers of larger vehicles end up being stuck on narrow roads just because they’re using the standard navigation in Google Maps, which obviously looks for the right routes only for small passenger cars.
On the other hand, there are several solid products on the market that can offer truck navigation, and TomTom GO Navigation is the latest member of this group.
In a detailed description of the update, TomTom explains that every time the application provides an ETA for a configured route, it takes into account the type of vehicle and the different speed limits it could be subject to.
However, the live-saving feature comes down to the dimensions of the vehicle that can be provided in the navigation app.
TomTom GO Navigation can therefore analyze its contextual information on the road network and only look for routes where a vehicle with the configured dimensions can fit. And what’s more, it can also suggest appropriate points of interest, such as fuel stations, as not all of them are suitable for tall vehicles, for instance.
But that’s not all. TomTom GO Navigation also supports cargo information, and once again, the application only suggests appropriate routes.
“There are strict regulations all over the world which dictate what kinds of cargo and goods can travel on certain roads. For example, you’re not allowed to take radioactive material or explosives through cities — obviously. In some cases, what a truck carries as cargo, might be the reason it has to take a 100-mile (160-km) detour,” the company explains.
The truck mode is already available in TomTom GO Navigation, but some features, such as the support for cargo information, are only available for paying subscribers and therefore can’t be used for free.
