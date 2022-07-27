Vintage 1974 Silver Streak Travel Trailer Turned Modern Tiny Home

The heat of the summer enveloped most of the world, so people are trying to escape the busy city life and elope to the beach or some chilly mountainous region to cool off. And what better way to travel to those locations than in a comfortable tiny house on wheels?
If you like vintage trailers and are in the market for a tiny house to serve your vacation needs this summer, look no further than this 1974 Silver Streak travel trailer converted into a modern tiny home which is now for sale in Silverton, Oregon.
The 1974 trailer is a single-story tiny home and was fully remodeled and modernized in 2020, according to the listing, but it still preserves its original character.
It’s ideal for people who prefer to be able to stand up in their trailer house rather than having to deal with a loft. Moreover, given that it has a lower profile, the Silver Streak is easier to tow than most tiny houses on trailers.
It must be mentioned, though, that this tiny house built into the Silver Streak shell seems more appropriate for the minimalist kind of nomads, as it comes with minimal appliances and runs on minimal utilities.
It features a comfortable queen bed with storage underneath, as well as a wood stove, air conditioner, and on-demand water heater. It is fitted with electric and propane appliances, 30 Amp hookup powers 120 & 12V systems, and LED lighting.
The kitchen area in this tiny house features white cabinetry with wooden countertop, a two-hob cooker, a sink, a spacious fridge, as well as some overhead shelves for spices. There is enough space inside for the new owner to add much more than that, though.
The bathroom comes with overhead shower, compost toilet, and a built-in vanity with a sink and a round mirror above it.
There are several skylights adorning the ceiling of the trailer, so the future owner will be able to enjoy the starry night sky wherever they might decide to travel.
According to many people, Silver Streak is a better trailer than the Airstream, as it comes with a considerably stronger frame and sturdier overall construction. All its skin was built right on the trailer frames, while internal structures and appliances were then placed within the shell through the entry.
The vintage Silver Streak travel trailer is available for $50,000 (about 49,300 Euro) on the Tiny House Marketplace.
