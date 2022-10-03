Meet Akela, a 45-Year-Old Truck Turned Into an Amazing Tiny Home Overlander

This family of three wanted to explore the world, so they transformed an old truck into a tiny home overlander and named it Akela. Their house on wheels, which was designed to be taken on bumpy roads, features a cozy interior filled with all the amenities the family needs to travel and live comfortably.
Leander and Maria have traveled with their son Lennox in their self-built overlander for the past five years. The couple bought the truck, a 1977 Mercedez-Benz LA 911 B, because they wanted a tiny home that would offer enough space for everyone. The vehicle was already converted into an RV by its previous owner, but it was in poor shape.
So Leander and Maria decided to completely redesign the truck. First, the cabin was modified, so now it has an over-cab sleeping area. Next, the exterior received a fresh coat of blue paint, an awning, and a motorcycle rack. Finally, two 250-watt solar panels on the roof allow them to stay off the grid whenever they want.
Akela’s interior is extremely cozy, featuring numerous wood elements. The first thing you’re going to see once you step inside is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary appliances. It has a sink, a two-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a small refrigerator. There are some cabinets as well that offer ample storage.
Next to the kitchen is the dining area, which has a U-shaped bench with storage underneath and a large table for four. That’s also where Lennox spends his time doing homework or working on other projects. This area includes a wood-burning stove as well, which comes in handy during cold winter nights.
Then you’ll spot the parents’ bedroom. This area, positioned over the cab, has a queen-size bed and some cabinets with open shelving that they use to store away their clothes. But that’s not the only space where they put their clothes. Towards the rear is a large cabinet with multiple shelves and several drawers. The top part functions as a wardrobe, while the drawers are usually filled with dry food and other items.
Across this area is the bathroom. Inside, you’ll see a shower and a composting toilet. Lastly, their son’s bedroom, which is positioned at the rear, offers plenty of space. It has a generous bed and plenty of storage. Recently, this lovely family provided a full tour of their truck to the folks from the FloatingOrb YouTube channel (FLORB). You can check the video down below to find out more about them and their tiny home overlander.
