GM Shocks Toyota, Snipes Q3 2022 US Market Sales Crown

As first reported by Reuters, General Motors has announced they've outsold their arch rivals at Toyota in total sales in the United States after estimates first pegged the company greatly at the hands of inflation. Though no automaker's bared the brunt of the last three years unscathed, GM's managed to brave the storm better than many experts expected.
According to in-house gathered data, GM managed to sell 555,580 cars and trucks between Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC. Up 24 percent from figures from the same quarter last year, a period that was more like the proverbial dark ages than anything to boast about for any manufacturer. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Toyota's sales from Q3 2022 fell by as much as 7.1 percent. The tale of the tape tells a story somewhat like a drag race. With GM defeating Toyota in 2022's first nine months, the Japanese leviathan clawed back to win in the subsequent three.
Until 2021, General Motors had led the U.S. auto industry in total sales of cars and trucks since the early 1930s. Never once did Ford, Chrysler, or AMC ever outright beat GM during this period, and it was Toyota that finally managed to dethrone the perennial juggernaut. By the same token, this period marked a new age for Toyota as well. No longer were they the outsider trying desperately to appeal to a demographic living halfway across the world.
For a brief period, Toyota was, by empirical measures, the bigger name in town. With the natural balance of things for the past nine decades at least temporarily restored, the eventual winner of this race will ultimately come down to their respective choices in the post-internal-combustion age. While GM currently fields a lineup of production and concept EVs across the full range of brands.
Meanwhile, Toyota very notably strayed away from total commitment to battery EV technology in favor of a more holistic approach to environmentally sustainable automobiles. If Toyota winds up being correct in its choice not to make the leap of faith to battery EVs, you can expect sales figures to flip back in Toyota's favor. The winner of that competition remains to be seen.
