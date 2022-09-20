Hertz Will Order Up to 175,000 EVs Made by General Motors

Hertz made an impressive deal with General Motors (GM). The automaker announced that it’s going to sell up to 175,000 all-electric vehicles to the car rental company. That’s 75,000 more EVs than the contract signed with Tesla back in 2021. Here’s what you need to know.
GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that Hertz will buy up to 175,000 EVs from various brands that are under the company’s corporate umbrella. The acquisition plan extends over a five-year period in which Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, and BrightDrop models will join the car rental company’s fleet.
Surprising almost everyone, the deal begins this year, and it will end in 2027. Both companies argue this is the “largest expansion of EVs among fleet customers and the broadest because it spans a wide range of vehicle categories and price points.”
Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said he’s excited about the collaboration with General Motors and argued both entities are “iconic American companies that have shaped the evolution of transportation for more than a century.”
Mary Barra, on the other hand, said this deal is a “step forward for emissions reduction and EV adoption.” She’s also confident that the renting experience will help Americans understand that GM’s products are better than the competition and hopes this will attract more buyers.
The first GM deliveries will include Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models. This is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. But Hertz is expected to add a lot of interesting vehicles from GM’s portfolio which might even include the all-new 9,000-lb (4,080-kg) Hummer.
Hertz is planning on making 25% of its fleet completely electric and aims to provide customers with ways in which their mobility won’t contribute to the growth of the individual carbon footprint.
General Motors aims to reach an EV production capacity of around one million units per year by 2025. This will be made possible mostly thanks to the plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.
To experience an EV is to love an EV. I’m excited to share @GM and @Hertz are driving a major #EV expansion, in which Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 GM EVs, which could support customers traveling more than 8 billion EV miles. https://t.co/GGsZif6Jkd pic.twitter.com/9VbxYpbxtP— Mary Barra (@mtbarra) September 20, 2022