Jeep Grand Wagoneer SJ Getting EV Conversion, Costs $290,000

The Ghost Garage is resurrecting the SJ next year in the guise of a zero-emission restomod. The Michigan-based startup expects to deliver more than 250 miles (make that 402 kilometers) for an eye-watering $290,000.
As expected of such a tremendous makeover, the Ghost Garage SJ will use 1989 to 1991 donor vehicles that will undergo an extensive restoration before getting the zero-emission goodies. First deliveries are scheduled to commence sometime in the summer of 2023, and the order book is presently open.
Ghost Garage further promises a total drivetrain output of 500 horsepower, safety upgrades, all-new interior bits and pieces, all-new seating, and three years or 50k miles (80k kilometers) of warranty, whichever comes first.
Engineering and manufacturing operations are handled by the Osirius Group, whose chief executive officer is Tim Smith. The reason they chose Jeep’s full-size utility vehicle for this restomod is rather simple. Since its launch in the 1960s, the Wagoneer and its more luxurious variants have proven themselves in the suburbs and off the beaten path as well. They’re also particularly simple machines, which reassured a lot of mechanically-inclined owners given that Kaiser and AMC aren’t known for particularly reliable engines.
Most importantly, the Brooks Stevens-designed Wagoneer paved the way for luxury SUVs with the Super Wagoneer of 1966. A few years later, the Land Rover Range Rover brought the luxury SUV into the mainstream.
“A new generation of buyers are entering the classic vehicle market, looking for a blend of tradition and technology,” said Ghost Garage co-founder Tim Smith. “Our company was conceived to break through the hobby-shop approach to restomods by offering the levels of quality and efficiency associated with luxury automotive brands. The Ghost Garage was created to enable world-class quality restomod vehicles to be accessible to a much wider audience. We want restomod vehicles to be a credible, reliable, and desirable alternative to a mainstream production vehicle,” he concluded.
Ghost Garage further promises a total drivetrain output of 500 horsepower, safety upgrades, all-new interior bits and pieces, all-new seating, and three years or 50k miles (80k kilometers) of warranty, whichever comes first.
Engineering and manufacturing operations are handled by the Osirius Group, whose chief executive officer is Tim Smith. The reason they chose Jeep’s full-size utility vehicle for this restomod is rather simple. Since its launch in the 1960s, the Wagoneer and its more luxurious variants have proven themselves in the suburbs and off the beaten path as well. They’re also particularly simple machines, which reassured a lot of mechanically-inclined owners given that Kaiser and AMC aren’t known for particularly reliable engines.
Most importantly, the Brooks Stevens-designed Wagoneer paved the way for luxury SUVs with the Super Wagoneer of 1966. A few years later, the Land Rover Range Rover brought the luxury SUV into the mainstream.
“A new generation of buyers are entering the classic vehicle market, looking for a blend of tradition and technology,” said Ghost Garage co-founder Tim Smith. “Our company was conceived to break through the hobby-shop approach to restomods by offering the levels of quality and efficiency associated with luxury automotive brands. The Ghost Garage was created to enable world-class quality restomod vehicles to be accessible to a much wider audience. We want restomod vehicles to be a credible, reliable, and desirable alternative to a mainstream production vehicle,” he concluded.