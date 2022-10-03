Watch the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Exceed GM's Official 1/4-Mile Time

GM has finally lifted the driving impressions embargo for the all-new Z06. The following clip stars a blue-painted model with the Z07 Performance Package on the Famoso Dragstrip, with Emelia Hartford behind the wheel, suited up for the sole purpose of breaking the ¼-mile record in the Z06.
The first run ended in 10.96 seconds at 124.51 miles per hour (200.38 kilometers per hour, which isn’t far off the 10.6 seconds quoted by General Motors. Her best run, however, concluded after 10.51 seconds at 130.11 miles per hour (209.40 kilometers per hour) in less-than-ideal conditions.
Emelia highlights that her blue-painted car is a bone-stock Z06 that just “rolled off the dealership.” She also texted a GM rep about the ¼-mile time, to which the rep asked about the passenger seat’s removal. It was in the car, make no mistake about that, and the good news doesn’t end here.
As per the Performance Data Recorder, the Z06 launched to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.2 seconds. Zero to 100 miles per hour (160.93 kilometers per hour) took a simply incredible 5.7 seconds, and the ¼-mile time was 10.45 seconds provided that the PDR was 100 percent accurate.
Whatever the case, there’s no denying the Z06 takes a bit of effort to set up correctly for straight-line shenanigans on a rubbered-in surface.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, every single Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been spoken for this model year. Be that as it may, the mid-engined brute is listed on the Golden Bowtie’s website with a starting price of $128,835 sans destination charge. Adding the Z07 Performance Package, the Z07-specific Carbon Flash or Visible Carbon Fiber Aero, and the optional carbon-fiber wheels is pretty darn expensive, but on the other hand, it's totally worth it. Developed specifically for handling rather than acceleration, the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Z06 spins to 8,600 revolutions per minute.
With 670 horsepower on deck, it’s more powerful than the C7 Z06 as well. Given the smaller displacement of the 5.5-liter LT6 naturally-aspirated engine compared to the 6.2-liter LT4 in the C7 Z06, 460 pound-foot (624 Nm) of peak torque rather than 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) will have to suffice.
