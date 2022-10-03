Watch the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Exceed GM's Official 1/4-Mile Time

More on this:

1 Skateboarder Tony Hawk Shows Jay Leno His Electric 1964 Corvette, It’s Not for Purists

2 You Can Now Experience the C8 Corvette Z06 on the Track at NCM Motorsports Park

3 Corvette Enthusiast Experiences the 2022 Tesla Model 3 LR, Is Truly Impressed by It

4 Corvette EV Confirmed by GM Sound Development Engineer

5 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Constraints Include Magnetic Selective Ride Control