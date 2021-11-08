2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Official Quarter-Mile Time Confirmed: 10.6 Seconds

For the 2023 model year, Chevy reinvented the Z06 in the guise of a wide-bodied sports car with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 and two cams per cylinder head. Pokier than the blown small block of the previous Z06, the newcomer also happens to be as quick on the quarter mile as the C7 ZR1.
Published on the Corvette Forum, the official quarter-mile time for the C8 Z06 is 10.6 seconds while zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 2.6 seconds. Both performance stats are made possible by the Z07 performance package that comes with unique chassis tuning, specific Magnetic Ride Control settings, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber.
The ultra-sticky tires can be furthered by carbon-fiber wheels that are a little bit lighter than the standard forged-aluminum wheels. Chevy lists the dry weight of the C8 Z06 at 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms) with the Z07 performance package and carbon-fiber wheels. For the sake of reference, the C7 ZR1 coupe flaunts a curb weight of 3,560 pounds (1,615 kilograms) while the C7 Z06 coupe tips the scales at 3,524 pounds (1,598 kilograms).
As opposed to its predecessors, the eighth-generation ‘Vette is that much quicker in a straight line thanks to rear-biased weight distribution and the dual-clutch transmission supplied by Tremec. Shared with the Maserati MC20, the fast-shifting transaxle is rocking a shorter final drive in the Z06 compared to the Stingray, therefore enhancing the sports car's acceleration.
Codenamed LT6, the 5.5-liter engine of the brand-new Corvette Z06 can reach a lofty 8,600 revolutions per minute. Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, the high-revving motor is derived from the LT5.5 that Corvette Racing utilizes in the C8.R endurance racing car.
On that note, 10.6 seconds may be a conservative figure dreamt up by General Motors to satisfy the most average of Joes without lawyering up for misleading advertising. One can only imagine what the Z06 is capable of with a set of drag radials out back and skinnies up front. Better still, imagine those drag-racing tires in combination with a twin-turbo engine. The latter will eventually happen with the ZR1, the penultimate version of the C8.
The ultra-sticky tires can be furthered by carbon-fiber wheels that are a little bit lighter than the standard forged-aluminum wheels. Chevy lists the dry weight of the C8 Z06 at 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms) with the Z07 performance package and carbon-fiber wheels. For the sake of reference, the C7 ZR1 coupe flaunts a curb weight of 3,560 pounds (1,615 kilograms) while the C7 Z06 coupe tips the scales at 3,524 pounds (1,598 kilograms).
As opposed to its predecessors, the eighth-generation ‘Vette is that much quicker in a straight line thanks to rear-biased weight distribution and the dual-clutch transmission supplied by Tremec. Shared with the Maserati MC20, the fast-shifting transaxle is rocking a shorter final drive in the Z06 compared to the Stingray, therefore enhancing the sports car's acceleration.
Codenamed LT6, the 5.5-liter engine of the brand-new Corvette Z06 can reach a lofty 8,600 revolutions per minute. Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, the high-revving motor is derived from the LT5.5 that Corvette Racing utilizes in the C8.R endurance racing car.
On that note, 10.6 seconds may be a conservative figure dreamt up by General Motors to satisfy the most average of Joes without lawyering up for misleading advertising. One can only imagine what the Z06 is capable of with a set of drag radials out back and skinnies up front. Better still, imagine those drag-racing tires in combination with a twin-turbo engine. The latter will eventually happen with the ZR1, the penultimate version of the C8.