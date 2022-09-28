Corvette Enthusiast Experiences the 2022 Tesla Model 3 LR, Is Truly Impressed by It

Here’s something we do not get to see very often nowadays – a true internal combustion engine aficionado gets the chance to drive an EV for the first time without being spoon-fed a lot of information beforehand. It’s one of the best ways in which we can discover what people truly think about all-electric cars. Nothing stands between the human and the machine. They discover each other. Here’s how it went.
The long-time Chevrolet Corvette buyer admits at the beginning of the video that he’s skeptical about Tesla and EVs in general. Most of the man’s doubts come from the many stories regarding range, fire incidents, and media reporting about other aspects of EV ownership like charging problems, factory quality control troubles, and software bugs.
Fortunately, a benevolent Tesla Model 3 owner that also runs a small YouTube channel decided to show the Corvette enthusiast what the all-electric driving experience is all about. The Tesla Barbarian says he did not try to influence his friend beforehand and decides to “let the car do the talking.” Keep in mind that the YouTuber's friend never sat or drove a Tesla Model 3 until now.
The driver gets some initial information about the vehicle’s road behavior and positive feedback can already be heard on the recording when he finds out about the car’s Auto Hold function – it keeps the car from moving away when it’s enabled. Powerful regenerative braking is another thing that awes the long-term Chevrolet customer.
But after he gets the hang of it, they go for a proper drive and that’s when the magic happens – the EV’s acceleration takes him by surprise. The driver even admits that he never experienced something like this, not even in a couple of older Ferraris that he had the chance to drive!
And, get this, the vehicle tested in the video down below is a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. Now, imagine if it was a Tesla Model 3 Performance or a Model S Plaid in Dragstrip mode… Such an experience could surely leave a mark on many internal combustion engine fans that dislike all-electric vehicles just because they heard a lot of nightmare stories from others.
“This is a different world here,” admits the driver that now knows what a popular EV can deliver. However, when they start talking about 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) times, the driver says, “the numbers are not as good as the Corvette’s”.
The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range (which can’t be bought right now) has an official 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds thanks to its dual motor setup and all-wheel drive system. A brand-new Chevrolet Corvette C8 can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds.
But watch the full video down below and see the whole interaction. We’ll let you decide what’s what. The assessment is a great window into the future of EV ownership.
One thing that is worth saying here is that Americans need to have improved access to this type of propulsion without being pressured into or told lies about it.
