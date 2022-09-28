You Can Now Experience the C8 Corvette Z06 on the Track at NCM Motorsports Park

The National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park has added two C8 Corvette Z06 vehicles to its fleet, which makes NCM MSP the first commercialized track in the United States to offer driving experiences in the flat-plane crankshaft V8-powered sports car. At press time, four laps in a lead/follow format in the brand-new Z06 will set you back $1,058.94.
“We pride ourselves on delivering world-class experiences to our guests,” said Greg Waldon, Executive Director of the NCM MSP. “By adding the Z06s to our fleet, we’re taking our services to the next level. Being the first track in the nation to offer this kind of experience is special, and we look forward to thrilling enthusiasts and car lovers from across the country.”
Pre-booking is recommended. At press time, the first available slot is November 14th at 9:00 am. The Motorsports Park also requires the participant to be 18 years or older, and to have a valid driver’s license. Participants are required to sign a vehicle damage policy and indemnity agreement. Auto insurance coverage won’t cover a claim that occurs on the track, be it damage to the premises/property or the mid-engined vehicle.
The agreement gives the participant a choice between paying or not paying a limited liability fee of $79.99 that covers any loss or damage to the car to the tune of $20,000. The participant is fully responsible for the damage caused to NCM MSP premises or property. Last, but not least, cancellations made 7 days or more in advance of the event date will be refunded in full.
As a brief refresher, Chevrolet stopped accepting orders for the 2023 model year Corvette Z06 at the beginning of September. It’s also understood that Z06 production will be limited to 10 percent of total C8 production. Given the exotic engine located behind the driver’s ears, that’s hardly surprising.
Assistant plant manager Nora Roper confirmed that each LT6 is hand-assembled over the course of approximately 3.5 hours by a single builder from beginning to end. The 5.5-liter V8 comes to life at the Performance Build Center, located within the assembly plant where the ‘Vette is made.
