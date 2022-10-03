Couple Converts Sprinter Van Into a Functional Mini Beach House on Wheels

Although we’ve seen quite a lot of Sprinter conversions, there’s something unique that makes each build stand out. This van, for example, has a luxurious interior that is cleverly designed to squeeze inside all the amenities that van lifers need.
This beautiful home is based on a 2022 Mercedez-Benz Sprinter with a 144-inch (365.7 cm) wheelbase. It’s a compact van, but you’ll be surprised how many stunning features it includes. The mini beach house layout was designed by Sara and Alex James from Custom Crafted Vans.
The couple decided to build mobile homes after they got a taste of the van life experience. In 2017, the two sold their 1,500-sq-ft (139-sq-meter) house to live life on the road. They spent two years traveling and living full-time in their self-converted Sprinter van. During this time, they gained more experience and learned what the nomadic lifestyle was all about.
So they settled down and opened their own custom van conversion shop to help others fulfill their dreams. Fast forward to 2022, Sara and Alex have built more than a dozen tiny homes on wheels. This mini beach house is their 19th conversion, and it features a modern interior packed with amenities.
The first thing that you’re going to notice once you step inside the van is that the place feels incredibly luxurious and airy. The build comes with a beautiful slat ceiling with white oak trim details. Throughout the van, you’ll see custom white cabinetry that combines nicely with wood elements. The kitchen is positioned right next to the entryway, and it features a solid surface countertop, a deep sink with storage underneath, and a small refrigerator. It also has a swiveling table that can function as a small workspace.
Next to this area is a wet bath that includes a beautiful, fully-enclosed shower and a cassette toilet. The bathroom does get separated from the rest of the van via a pocket door. At the rear is a multi-use area that comes with a U-shaped bench and another swiveling table.
During the day, this spot can be used as a living room or a dining area, while at night, it can function as a bedroom. The bench does convert into a bedroom, allowing two people to sleep in comfort. Elsewhere, you’ll see plenty of cabinets as well as a generous garage under the bench, which can be accessed from the outside.
The van also comes with 150 watts of solar, and it carries 33 gallons (125 liters) of fresh water. Recently, Sara and Alex offered a full tour of their latest build, showing everyone what this little beach house on wheels has to offer.
