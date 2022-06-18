The Boeing 727 Home in the Woods Is an Iconic Example of Upcycling Done Right

Current spiking prices, the housing crisis, the international health crisis, and overall more alarming environmental concerns have – or should have – encouraged a novel lifestyle approach. “We simply can’t go on like before” seems to have been the wake-up call for many people over the past decade, and more poignantly so over the last couple of years. Bruce Campbell, for his part, has been saying this for more than two decades.
Campbell lives in the Airplane Home, or the home in the woods, a Portland, Oregon-based home unlike few others. It’s an old Boeing 727-200 that Campbell himself converted into a living space, which also happens to be an iconic (now-grounded) aircraft and one of the finest examples of upcycling of modern times. The conversion itself, though rudimentary by the standards of similar homes, pales in comparison with the story it tells.
Campbell bought the 1969 aircraft in 1999 for $100,000, after it was retired by a Greek airline. He spent another $120,000 on transporting it to his privately-owned piece of land in Portland (which he bought when he was still in his twenties and hadn’t used for anything yet) and the conversion, which he mostly did on his own.
Think of it as an aviation enthusiast's playground, with the possibility of living in it.
The 153-foot (47-meter) aircraft was moved to the woods with its wings and tails sawed off, and was then reassembled again. Its nose rests on an elevated platform and, from the outside, it almost looks as if it landed there by accident. The interior is surprising, to say the least: Campbell removed most of the seats and the original floor, which he replaced with see-through panels, but kept many original elements. He improvised a bedroom area, which consists of a futon, a kitchen area with just a sink, microwave and toaster, and a shower, and restored two original bathrooms.
The interior space is very generous, and that’s the highest selling point of the conversion. Campbell has 99 square meters (1,066 square feet) of space to do whatever he wants to, whether that’s tinkering with the original elements to restore them, or further exploring the hidden structures of the former jetliner. A playground, indeed.
As he puts it in the video below, when so many jetliners are scrapped, it makes no sense to spend money on a typical home. Jetliners are perfect as living solutions, because they’re more durable, more resistant to the elements since they’re storm-, earthquake-, fire- and insect-proof, more efficient and definitely more fun. “They're among the finest structures that mankind has ever built,” Campbell writes on his website AirplaneHome.com (republished with permission). “Jetliners are masterful works of aerospace science, and their superlative engineering grace is unmatched by any other structures people can live within.”
That’s his proposition: don’t let jetliners go to the junkyard when you could turn them into the most unique and personalized home, turning junk into something useful – and beautiful. To that end, via his website, Campbell is offering tips and words of advice, as well as a list of things to look out for when starting your own project. He’s also offering tours of his home, when he’s in it: he splits his time between the U.S. and Japan, where he’s in the process of converting another Boeing, this time a bigger 747.
