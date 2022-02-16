The Star Streak Is How You Turn a Cadillac Eldorado Into a Fancy Motorhome

Back in the ‘80s, Lt-Col. Paul Jones, who had been with the U.S. Air Force, started looking for an RV for himself and the missus. The goal was to travel the country and, like many folks are discovering these days, as the health crisis continues to change everything about our normal lifestyle, he believed that a motorhome was the ideal solution.
The problem, as far as Jones was concerned, was that the market did not have what he wanted from an RV, so he set out to build one himself. The fact that he had experience in aeronautics, several engineering degrees, and bucketloads of skill helped – and he was able to create not one, but two such recreational vehicles. He called them the Star Streak I and II, and both still exist to this day and are in excellent condition, though they’re no longer seeing any road use.
First and foremost, Jones wanted a complete motorhome, with all the amenities you’d need to live comfortably on the road. He also wanted a vehicle that was still low enough to allow parking inside a regular garage, which is how he came up with the idea to use old Cadillac Eldorados for it.
Speaking of which, it’s currently on display at the California Automobile Museum in Sacramento, part of the permanent collection. For it, Jones used a 1971 Oldsmobile Toronado chassis and trim from Cadillac, but most of the panels, including the windows, were hand-fabricated. Designed with aircraft construction techniques, the motorhome features an aluminum frame built with anodized aluminum panels for the outer skin, which require no paint. Jones used polystyrene foam for insulation, and bullet-resistant glass for the windows, to prevent scratching.
The Star Streak I develops 350 hp at 4,440 RPM, and features a 4-speed automatic transmission, and front wheel drive. The cabin is similar to an airplane cockpit, which is hardly surprising considering Jones’ background in aviation. The wheelbase is 112.3 inches (2.9 meters) long, and dry weight is 5,800 pounds (2.631 kg).
As for amenities, this RV has them all, including gas and electric heating, air-conditioning, and even a built-in vacuum cleaner. There’s also hot and cold running water, a generously-sized formica kitchen (relative to the size of the interior) with dual sink, fridge and cooker, and a lounge that has a TV and a skylight, and can turn into a two-person bed. Jones fitted the motorhome with antennas both for TV and radio, so he and the lady could always tune in for entertainment when they wanted to.
think of everything when he started this project.
There’s no explanation for why Jones wanted to build a second motorhome, but he did it either way. The Star Streak II was built in 1988, and uses pretty much the same “recipe” as the first build: the chassis of a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado and a 1976 Oldsmobile Toronado engine. Even the layout is similar, with a kitchen block on either side of the aisle, and a lounge slash dinette slash bedroom at the rear. The kitchen includes a double sink, cooker and refrigerator, and the lounge converts into a two-person bed at night. With a total length of 270 inches (6.85 meters), the Star Streak II weighs just 5,400 pounds (2,500 kg).
Star Streak II is now part of the inventory at the Motorhome Recreational Vehicle and Motor Home (RV/MH) Hall of Fame Museum in in Elkhart, Indiana, after the Jones’ family donated it.
