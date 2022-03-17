You Can Get a Fully-Custom Tiny House, Glamping Unit, or Office From Upcycled Airplanes

The work environment might never return to what it was prior to the 2020 international health crisis and the restrictions it brought about. Working from home or even downsizing can now be a whole lot fancier, thanks to customized units made from upcycled airplanes.
It’s not unheard of to convert the cabin of a disused passenger airplane into something else, whether that’s a concert venue, an RV, a fixed home, or anything else in between. But this is probably a first, larger-scale concerted effort to save some of the 700 fuselages discarded on an annual basis, as New Atlas points out.
As it turns out, one such recycled and repurposed sectioned fuselage could be your next tiny home. Or office space. Or house extension, glamping unit, expo pod, or whatever other use you can imagine for it. Ireland-based Aeropods is a company that offers fully bespoke units from sectioned commercial jet cabins.
Everything from the exterior wrap to interior finishes, the number of USB sockets or LED lights, heating or air conditioning, or the size of the pod itself is customizable, which means the only limits are your budget first, and your imagination second. All pods are fully insulated and feature glazing and a door on one end and a wall on the other. Similarly, all pods are delivered with a built-in lifting system, which means you can take it with you if you move.
Advantages include the promise of a durable, high-quality but low-maintenance unit with varied functionality and an aesthetic like nothing on the market right now. You also get to sleep sounder at night (*maybe) at the thought that you did your bit with creative recycling and are now the owner of a sustainable pod.
That thought comes at a price, and it’s not small. Aeropods doesn’t offer fixed pricing for the units, for the obvious reason that they’re all customizable to a high degree, but the aforementioned media outlet says that these units can be anything from €20,000 to €37,000, which is $22,000 to $40,808 at the current exchange rate.
