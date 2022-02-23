Airbus to Test Trailblazing Hydrogen Propulsion System on A380 Super Jumbo Jet

Airbus hopes to bring a commercial jet powered by hydrogen to market by 2035. In preparation for its first zero-emission commercial aircraft, the company announced that it will test groundbreaking hydrogen technologies on an A380 jet by the middle of this decade.
In September 2020, Airbus unveiled three ZEROe concept aircraft powered by hydrogen, which the company plans to develop by 2035. Towards that goal, the company will work with CFM International (CFM), a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran, on a demonstration program to test various hydrogen technologies.
Airbus' largest passenger jet, an A380, will serve as a testbed. The aircraft's size makes it ideal for carrying four liquid hydrogen tanks, which will be prepared at the company's factories in France and Germany.
"In addition, the platform can comfortably accommodate the large flight test instrumentation that will be needed to analyse the performance of the hydrogen in the hydrogen-propulsion system," said Mathias Andriamisaina, Airbus ZEROe Demonstrator Leader.
The A380 will also be equipped with GE Aviation's Passport turbofan engine, which will be modified to run on hydrogen. The engine will be fitted along the rear fuselage of the jet, allowing emissions and contrails to be measured independently from the plane's other engines that will run on conventional jet fuel.
Airbus will also develop the hydrogen propulsion system requirements, manage flight testing, and offer the A380 platform for cruise phase testing of the hydrogen combustion engine.
"This is the most significant step undertaken at Airbus to usher in a new era of hydrogen-powered flight since the unveiling of our ZEROe concepts back in September 2020," said Sabine Klauke, Airbus Chief Technical Officer.
Before the A380 takes flight, the hydrogen tanks, hydrogen combustion engine, and liquid hydrogen distribution system will be tested individually on the ground. Once the complete system gets the green light, the components will also be tested in the air. Airbus expects the first test flight to take place whithin the next five years.
[Press Release] CFM and @Airbus to pioneer #hydrogen combustion technology by signing an agreement to work together on a hydrogen demonstration program that will take flight around the middle of this decade. #ClearAmbition https://t.co/l2qLc3hhyc@SafranEngines @GEAviation pic.twitter.com/1gfMXirffz— CFM International (@CFM_engines) February 22, 2022