A380 Double-Decker, World’s Largest Passenger Aircraft, Is Now a Restaurant

And you thought airplane food was crappy. In a bid to recoup at least some of the massive losses it has incurred in the first quarter of 2020 alone, Singapore Airlines has turned the world’s largest passenger aircraft into a pop-up restaurant. 1 photo



As a result, two more dates were added and a dinner option was included on for all four dates. The Restaurant initially offered only lunch, along with several extras, such as in-flight entertainment (that will have to be enjoyed without the actual flight, because the plane is going nowhere), a private suite for a very romantic meal, and tours of the aircraft, including to areas previously prohibited to the public, like the cockpit.



Diners will be able to choose a meal plan according to budget, from those offered by Singapore Airlines on board before the current health crisis that grounded most of its fleet, or a Peranakan menu by chef Shermay Lee. Tickets for the top class meal enjoyed in a private suite, for example, sold for the equivalent of $472, while economy meals were far cheaper, starting at $40. All options could also be paid in frequent-flyer miles.



To make the experience of dining out while reminiscing over flying like in the good ol’ days even more memorable, Singapore Airlines is also offering an exclusive buying experience and a goodie bag. For those unable to secure tickets, there’s also a delivery option for first- and business-class menus and – get this – you can opt to have a chef come to your house with airplane cutlery, to reheat, plate and serve you the meal. You don’t get the plane cabin, though.



