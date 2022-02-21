Parts of One of the Most Iconic Airliners in History Are Headed for a Unique Auction

Various studies, including ones conducted by Airbus, show that an increased demand for fuel-efficient, eco-friendly aircraft will lead to most of the older-generation models being completely replaced by new ones, in just a few decades. But another trend that’s on the rise has to do with recycling and circular economy. The benefit of that for aviation enthusiasts is that they can literally own a piece of history, such as these parts from the iconic A380.
The European aviation giant has officially retired the iconic A380 in 2012, when the last one to ever be produced, the MSN272, was delivered the Emirates in December. Its legacy will be carried on by the Airbus Superjumbo, operating across the world. As a tribute to this legendary airplane, the manufacturer is organizing an auction that will give aviation connoisseurs the chance to own a piece of this iconic model.
Most of the parts which will be available for auction will come from the A380 MSN13, a version that started operating in 2008, with a three-class configuration and seats for 489 passengers. But parts from various A380 aircraft will also be available. The MSN13 was decommissioned last year, by Tarmac Aerosave, an expert in sustainable aircraft management. As a result of its dismantling techniques, the recovery rate is up to 90%.
In total, the auction pieces will add up to 500, including things such as seats, trolleys, handrails, stairs, bars, lamps, and the cockpit escape rope. The upcoming auction will be held both in-person and remotely, and it’s scheduled from June 22 to 25, 2022. Auctioneer Marc Labarbe will be managing the event, and most of the proceeds will be donated to the Airbus Foundation and the AIRitage Association that promotes aviation heritage.
Launched in 2005, the iconic airliner has completed more than 800,000 flights, carrying over three million passengers. It was a pioneer in terms of superior passenger comfort and environmental standards as well, providing low fuel consumption, reduces harmful emissions, and lower noise levels – which paved the way for the even more efficient new-generation aircraft that are revolutionizing commercial flights.
