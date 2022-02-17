World’s First Boeing 757 Turned Flying Fire Truck to Take to the Sky in Two Years

Sustainability has been a buzzword over the last few years. When it comes to aviation, there are several ways to go about it, in addition to the use of alternative fuels and developing hybrid-electric propulsion systems. Converting retired aircraft by giving them new capabilities, as well as making them more fuel efficient, is another way to support circular economy and sustainable flights.
ST Engineering and Galactic Holdings have partnered for an ambitious program that might inspire similar endeavors to follow – the world’s first conversion of a Boeing 757 passenger aircraft into a firefighting platform. On one hand, this will support sustainable aviation, by bringing back to life a retired airplane. On the other hand, it’s a welcomed solution for fighting against forest fires and wildfires, which are continuing to be a major cause of concern not just in certain areas in the U.S., but also in multiple locations across the globe.
As part of this pioneering “Boeing 757 Passenger-to-Tanker (P2T)” program, ST Engineering will be in charge of designing and building an aerial firefighting prototype based on the Boeing 757. The conversion process will be carried out at one of the company’s maintenance and modification facilities in the U.S. After completion and certification, ST Engineering will also provide aftermarket support for Galactic Holdings’ operations.
Not too many details have been disclosed about the future Boeing 757P2T so far, but it looks promising. It claims to become one of the largest aerial firefighting platforms on the market, with an impressive capacity of 7,000 gallons (26,497 liters) of fire retardant. It will also boast a state-of-the-art dispensing system, for high accuracy, and it’s meant to be more fuel efficient than current firefighting aircraft, also able to fly even to remote locations.
The first 757 was rolled out in 1982, as a twin-engine, medium-range passenger aircraft that was 80% more fuel efficient than the previous 727 model. Despite its popularity, in 2003 Boeing decided to end 757’s production, with the newer 737 and 787 taking center stage. The last 757 was delivered in 2005.
Ready for a new mission, the world’s first Boeing 757 firefighting aircraft is set to be unveiled by 2024.
