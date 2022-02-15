Boeing 777X Takes Its Bag of Tricks to Singapore, Unsettling Aerial Stunts Inside

Commercial airliners are generally perceived as very behaved flying metal beasts, machines that, if thrown out of their comfort areas, could end up in pieces on the ground or elsewhere. But the reality is that, even if they don’t pull stunts in the air all that often, they are just as capable of doing some of them as any other, less passenger-oriented aircraft.
As it is getting ready to introduce the 777x airplane, American company Boeing is busy advertising it where ever it can. After taking the plane to the 2021 Dubai Airshow back in November, and having it perform unsettling maneuvers in the air there, it’s now time for people in Singapore to experience the awe of seeing what will become a passenger transporter behave like a stunt machine.
In the video attached below, we get to see the airplane perform the usual steep takeoff, and then engage in all sorts of banks, twists and turns that would have certainly wreaked havoc on passengers' stomachs had there been any inside.
The 777x is described by Boeing as “the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.” It is, in fact, the widebody variant of the 777, and will be offered at first in two versions, the 777-8 and 777-9. No matter which one we’re talking about, they should be 10 percent more fuel-efficient and 10 percent cheaper to operate than potential competitors.
The 777-8 comes with a greater range, 16,170 km (a little over 10,000 miles), while the 777-9 has an immense seating capacity, being capable of carrying 426 people at the same time.
The plane has been in the works since the 2010s, and it’s still not fully ready for deployment. Boeing is said to plan its introduction in 2024, so expect to see it perform at quite the number of air shows until then.
