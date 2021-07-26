Airbus A330 Is Turned Into Giant Stage for Upcoming Desert Rave

Admiral X Force 145 Is the $1 Billion Megayacht All Others Dream Of

While it’s not unheard of to repurpose scrapped aircraft , this is probably a first: an Airbus A330 is currently being converted into a giant stage for an upcoming desert rave. It will hold about 1,000 guests and, based on the social media posts of the organizers of the Monegros Desert Festival, it will be a “secret” nightclub. Given how much they’ve been posting about it , so much for it being a secret.The video at the bottom of the page shows the massive fuselage being moved to its new location, from Teruel to Fraga in North-Eastern Spain. This year’s edition of the festival has been canceled for reasons we all know too well (the still-raging international health crisis), but organizers are confident that things will take a turn for the better by August 2022. That’s when the festival is expected to return and, with it, the massive new stage to make its debut.The A330 traveled some 230 km (143 miles) on the highway , before it made it to the desert, Simple Flying notes. Once there, it was put into place by cranes, and will have the wings assembled later. Other modifications that will be done to the aircraft have not been disclosed. That said, the organizers say the aircraft is part of the “Monegros 8.6 Airlines Experience,” which will combine the experience of a nightclub, to that of a recreation area and observation lounge.The same media outlet points that the aircraft most likely chopped up for this purpose is most likely an 18-year old plane that flew for the first time in January 2003 with Qatar Airways. It was later registered with Air Italy and was scrapped in February this year, after 78,328 flight hours over 14,829 flight cycles.It’s now time to get started on an equally glamorous life, back on solid ground.