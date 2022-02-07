An Airbus A380 Gets a New Life as a Luxury Hotel in Toulouse, for Aviation Enthusiasts

Circular economy and upcycling are growing trends in various industries as well as at an individual level. We’ve shared the stories of several creative folks who have turned old fire trucks, ambulances, or buses into cozy tiny homes on wheels. This time, it’s about a different type of conversion. A massive aircraft will be turned into a luxury hotel for aviation enthusiasts.
As we’ve shared before, the pandemic has had a positive influence on some creative people who decided to work on their dreams. One of them is an aeronautical engineer who happened to find out about an Airbus A380 aircraft that was going to be dismantled and quickly decided to give it another destiny. Frederic Deleuze put his 15 years of experience to the test for this grandiose project – turning an airliner into a beautiful, elegant hotel.
With help from experts in related areas, and companies such as real-estate specialist Groupe Duval, Deleuze has set the foundation for his project in record time, aptly-named Envergure (French for wingspan).
The retired aircraft will begin a new life in the northern area of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, in the same region where the famous Airbus is headquartered. According to Simple Flying, it might get a new livery, but the real changes will be noticeable on the inside. The unusual hotel will feature 31 rooms, all with en-suite toilets and showers. The deluxe ones will be able to accommodate up to four guests.
The two suites, located at the aircraft’s ends, will unfold over 35 square meters (376.6 square feet) each. The one at the front will be equipped with a king-size bed and a premium bathroom with a bathtub, while the one at the back of the airplane will be a duplex suite across two levels, connected by the original staircase.
Since the aircraft will be entirely dedicated to the rooms and suites, an adjacent building will serve as a 60-seat luxury restaurant. Of course, the building’s design will also have to fit the theme, so it will be inspired by an air traffic control tower.
Pricing for this unusual hotel hasn’t been revealed yet, but the Envergure project is set to take off in 2024, offering a great example of how old aircraft can be transformed into something equally impressive while also promoting a circular economy.
