Embark on a Magical Journey in This Tiny House Surrounded by Forest

For people who enjoy the quietness and harmonious feeling of a natural environment, this tiny house might be the perfect match. Surrounded by forest, the only sounds you can hear are the birds chirping, which truly amplifies the feeling of living in a Disney movie.
This tiny home is 28ft long (8.5m) by 6ft wide (1.8m) and stands 14 ft tall (4.2m), giving you plenty of space to play around with. Being in the middle of nowhere, it goes without saying that an off-grid system was necessary. What is truly intriguing about this specific house are the solar panels that go over a separate trailer. This way, they can be moved anywhere around the place, ensuring they catch as much solar energy as possible.
The house has many windows, and they are strategically placed, letting in just enough of the sunlight that manages to go through the surrounding trees' branches. Two skylight windows are also a plus both for daytime and especially at night. Since there is not much light pollution, stargazing is an absolutely extraordinary experience.
Taking the first steps inside through the sliding door, we are welcomed by the simple, yet luxurious design. A cute miniature sofa that can transform into a bed takes its spot right in front of this door. Behind this sofa, we find a feature wall decorated with lots of coloring book pages, and together they make up the living room.
Next to the lounge is a fully functional kitchen with a big sink, a full-sized fridge, a stovetop, and a gas-powered oven. The cabinets are all white with golden accents, adding to that luxurious feeling. To transform this place into an even more magical place, the owner also added plenty of fairy lights. They go from the living room all the way to the bedroom loft in the back.
The bathroom is fairly big for a tiny home, more akin to a normal house bathroom, hosting a big shower cabin, a composting toilet, and a vessel sink. Similar to the kitchen, everything is white with golden accents. A staircase that goes to the loft area is amusingly hidden behind the shower cabin. The bedroom is quite simple, with a double-person bed and lots of windows. A banister adds a touch of sophistication to the entire room.
Serene surroundings and the simplistic yet luxurious feeling of this tiny house could be a better way of living than the crowded cities.
