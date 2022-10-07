22-Foot Tiny House Offers Downsized Luxury, Has Two Lofts and Plenty of Storage

Who said tiny homes have to be simple? This 22-foot mobile dwelling is filled with charm. The house combines practicality with luxury, offering a little bit of everything. It includes two lofts, a spa-like bathroom, a modern kitchenette, a small workspace, and ample storage.
Meet the M2, a little home on wheels built by the skilled team from Tru Form Tiny. This house sits on a custom double-axle trailer, and it’s only 22-ft-long (6.7-meter-long). But don’t get discouraged by that because it actually provides 289 sq ft (26.8 sq meters) of living space. Plus, it has a clever design that makes it feel bright and airy.
The M2 tiny comes with numerous large windows that let the light bathe the chic interior. Speaking of that, you’ll find there all the amenities you need to live in comfort. The first thing you’re going to notice is the kitchenette, which includes a large sink, a two-burner propane cooktop with a convection oven underneath, a refrigerator, and tons of storage space. It also has a generous charcoal-colored countertop.
A few steps ahead is a light-filled living room that features a couch and a coffee table. Next to it is a small desktop that can be used as a small workspace. Above the living room is one of the two lofts, which can be accessed via a ladder. That’s where the master bedroom is located. The other loft is positioned on the opposite side of the house, and it can function as a second bedroom or a storage room. Between the lofts, you can spot a small catwalk as well.
The bathroom is this tiny is super modern, and it has a lot of storage. It comes with an illuminated round mirror, a black sink, a standard flush toilet, a generous shower, and some cabinets with open shelving. It even includes a combo washer/dryer. The house features plenty of wooden elements, combining the rustic design with modern amenities.
The M2 is all about downsized luxury. So as you might’ve guessed, it doesn’t come with a “tiny” price. The builder specifies that this unit can be purchased for $99,250.
