autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 
$172K Fully-Fitted Kruiser T-Class Off-Road RV Is in a Category of Its Own
There are different reasons why people choose to invest in a mobile home. Some are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of cities at the weekend, while others wish to completely change their lifestyle by moving into an RV full-time. Well, the camper we're talking about today can probably accommodate either need.

$172K Fully-Fitted Kruiser T-Class Off-Road RV Is in a Category of Its Own

Home > News > Coverstory
15 Oct 2022, 22:32 UTC ·
Kimberley Kruiser T-Class ClosedKimberley Kruiser T-Class OpenKimberley Kruiser T-Class InteriorKimberley Kruiser T-Class InteriorKimberley Kruiser T-Class InteriorKimberley Kruiser T-Class InteriorKimberley Kruiser T-Class Towed
Kimberley Kampers is based in Ballina, on the East Coast of Australia. The company has been crafting off-road vehicles for more than 25 years, and they provide well-equipped and comfortable homes for those looking to hit the road. Moreover, eco-friendliness is a crucial factor for the brand, and it's looking to improve the natural world by using sustainable practices when building its recreational vehicles.

I have previously covered one of Kimberley's products, the Karavan, and decided to check out its top-of-the-line vehicle, the Kruiser T-Class T3. Its eye-catching design stands out in the camper industry, but let's see what features it packs.

First of all, I want to point out that the T-Class's base price is A$206,855 for the Australian market and $171,671 for the U.S. market. It's one of the most expensive camping vehicles I've discussed, but before jumping to conclusions, I'll tell you more about what you get for it.

The mobile home is the largest vehicle offered by Kimberley Kampers. It has a length of 7,315 mm (24 feet), measures 2,270 mm (7.4 feet) in width, and is 2,890 mm (9.5 feet) in height. It boasts a tare weight of 2,720 kg (5,996 lbs.) and an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs.). You can choose from four configurations, sleeping from two to six people. I'm all about space and comfort, so I'll describe the two-person configuration today.

The body is built from high-grade alloy, high molecular weight thermoplastic, and steel. It sits on a laser-cut, interlocked, hot-dip galvanized chassis connected to an independent trailing arm suspension. It also features an adjustable airbag suspension that can help you set up camp on various inclined surfaces.

There are many features to be presented, but I'll try not to bore you and mention the critical ones. On the T-Class's sides, you'll find a slide-out galley kitchen, a tunnel boot, a large awning (which can be electric), and water ports. To the front, there's some storage space, which also houses the "heartbeat" of the vehicle. By that, I mean several different outlets and inlets alongside various controls for the electronics. Just next, there's an LPG canister for the outside cooking.

Let's move on to the awe-inspiring bit – the interior. You'll notice the highly luxurious design as soon as you go in. Given that the T-Class is Kimberley's flagship product, and a lot of time and energy was invested in making it the epitome of off-road travel.

Enter, and you'll discover a spacious queen-size bed on your left, with bedside covers and tables on both sides. Above are some storage cabinets and a fan on the roof.

There's a large seating area with a dinette table to the right, just opposite the kitchen. You'll find a built-in sink, 130-liter (34-gallon) fridge/freezer, induction cooktop, microwave oven, various drawers and cabinets, and a console displaying info about water tanks and other systems, with switches for them.

The on-suite bathroom provides all the necessary utilities to care for your daily hygienic needs. It features a waterless compost toilet, storage drawers and cabinets, a sink under a full-size mirror, and a shower with two vents on the ceiling, separated by a glass door. The Kimberley team really made full use of the tight space.

Different utilities make living off-grid a breeze for the Kruiser T-Class. Some of the standard features include a diesel air heater, a roof A/C, a 3000 W inverter, a 300 Ah battery, an antenna system, two water tanks (32-gallon rear and 53-gallin main), two grey water tanks (16-gallon and 32-gallon), off-grid water filter system, and 800 W roof solar panels.

If the standard amenities aren't enough for you, worry not; there's a massive list of options you can opt for; just be prepared to empty more out of your pockets. Some of them are canvas mesh walls to attach to the awning, extra batteries, an anti-theft system, and outdoor kitchen upgrades. Check out the rest of the list on Kimberley's website.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Kimberley Kampers Kruiser T-Class Trailer Camper RV off-road off-grid Lifestyle WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories