$172K Fully-Fitted Kruiser T-Class Off-Road RV Is in a Category of Its Own

Kimberley Kampers is based in Ballina, on the East Coast of Australia. The company has been crafting off-road vehicles for more than 25 years, and they provide well-equipped and comfortable homes for those looking to hit the road. Moreover, eco-friendliness is a crucial factor for the brand, and it's looking to improve the natural world by using sustainable practices when building its recreational vehicles.
I have previously covered one of Kimberley's products, the Karavan, and decided to check out its top-of-the-line vehicle, the Kruiser T-Class T3. Its eye-catching design stands out in the camper industry, but let's see what features it packs.
First of all, I want to point out that the T-Class's base price is A$206,855 for the Australian market and $171,671 for the U.S. market. It's one of the most expensive camping vehicles I've discussed, but before jumping to conclusions, I'll tell you more about what you get for it.
The body is built from high-grade alloy, high molecular weight thermoplastic, and steel. It sits on a laser-cut, interlocked, hot-dip galvanized chassis connected to an independent trailing arm suspension. It also features an adjustable airbag suspension that can help you set up camp on various inclined surfaces.
There are many features to be presented, but I'll try not to bore you and mention the critical ones. On the T-Class's sides, you'll find a slide-out galley kitchen, a tunnel boot, a large awning (which can be electric), and water ports. To the front, there's some storage space, which also houses the "heartbeat" of the vehicle. By that, I mean several different outlets and inlets alongside various controls for the electronics. Just next, there's an LPG canister for the outside cooking.
Given that the T-Class is Kimberley's flagship product, a lot of time and energy was invested in making it the epitome of off-road travel.
Enter, and you'll discover a spacious queen-size bed on your left, with bedside covers and tables on both sides. Above are some storage cabinets and a fan on the roof.
There's a large seating area with a dinette table to the right, just opposite the kitchen. You'll find a built-in sink, 130-liter (34-gallon) fridge/freezer, induction cooktop, microwave oven, various drawers and cabinets, and a console displaying info about water tanks and other systems, with switches for them.
Different utilities make living off-grid a breeze for the Kruiser T-Class. Some of the standard features include a diesel air heater, a roof A/C, a 3000 W inverter, a 300 Ah battery, an antenna system, two water tanks (32-gallon rear and 53-gallin main), two grey water tanks (16-gallon and 32-gallon), off-grid water filter system, and 800 W roof solar panels.
If the standard amenities aren't enough for you, worry not; there's a massive list of options you can opt for; just be prepared to empty more out of your pockets. Some of them are canvas mesh walls to attach to the awning, extra batteries, an anti-theft system, and outdoor kitchen upgrades. Check out the rest of the list on Kimberley's website.
