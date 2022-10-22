autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 
This $115K Ram Promaster Van Conversion Comes With a Massive Skylight and Modern Design
Van conversions are a great way of building a mobile home. You can add your touch to it and lay out everything the way you want to. But for some people, this process is long, sometimes costly, and most of all, you need at least some basic skills to make sure everything works and fits properly. Another option is to buy a converted van and save yourself from the hassle of building one. Today, I'm presenting such an option.

This $115K Ram Promaster Van Conversion Comes With a Massive Skylight and Modern Design

Home > News > Coverstory
22 Oct 2022, 21:02 UTC ·
2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion2020 Ram Promaster Camper Conversion
This vehicle has already been converted and includes most features you'd want for a life on the go, whether full-time or a weekend escapade. It's a 2020 Ram Promaster 2500 VF. Based on a quick VIN check, I found out it was last listed for sale in late August this year for $56,000 (€56,932) before it was transformed into a camper van. It has no accident or theft records, so you're covered on that part.

The seller states it currently has 14,000 miles (22,530 km). It's a 2WD, boasts an automatic transmission and runs on gasoline. The owner claims it has a highway fuel efficiency of 15 MPG (16.7 L/100 km).

If you were to see it from the exterior, it's a simple and clean black van; the only giveaways hinting that it's a camper are the roof elements, specifically the A/C and the solar panels.

First, let's talk about the critical bit – the interior. Open the sliding door, and you'll be greeted with a deluxe and modern aesthetic. Dead ahead, you'll notice a small seating area with a slat wood background. You'll discover the 75-liter (20-gallon) fridge/freezer box underneath the cushion.

The kitchen is located to the left after you enter the van, and even though it's quite petite, it has the basic necessities. Specifically, a small sink is connected to a 9.5-liter (2.5-gallon) water heater, a four-stage water filter, and plugs for the portable stove. There are drawers around where you can store utensils and food. Opposite the kitchen, there's a countertop with a microwave above. A cool feature is a small drawer that doubles as a swivel table, so you can pop it out and arrange it the way you want to.

A spacious wardrobe is where you'll probably store most of your clothes.

Moving on to the lounge/sleeping area – two large sofas face each other, you can pull the wooden slats from one side, and all the cushions fold down into place to form a bed. It's a simple mechanism, and it'll take you less than a minute to convert the lounge into a spacious bedroom.

A great plus about this van is that it lets plenty of light shine inside. One of the main selling points is definitely the massive skylight. Slide open its blackout shade on the ceiling, and you'll be able to stargaze straight from the comfort of your bed.

You'll notice the owner has installed shelves above the lounge area, providing more storage space. Or, as the owner did, you can put some plants on them and add a beautiful touch to the van.

Although the van doesn't have an en-suite bathroom, there's a portapotty. Moreover, the owner created a simple yet effective mechanism for the shower. Just by the door, covered by a rug, you'll find a wooden panel on the floor that can be lifted. It'll reveal a shower curtain that can be magnetically attached to the roof, and the sink's faucet is long enough to be used for showering.

Utility-wise, there are plenty of plugs scattered around the vehicle. The van also boasts a 200 Ah battery, a 95-liter (25-gallon) freshwater tank, a 2000 W inverter, and two greywater tanks with a total 76-liter (20-gallon) capacity.

Other notable details that might make the difference are a Bose Sound Bar, fully dimmable lights, and a handy back-up camera.

The van is available out of San Diego, California, for $115,000 (€116,915). Even though it might be a bit pricey, the build combines a beautiful look with utilities that'll make life on the go much more comfortable. You can find more details on Van Life Trader.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

RV Camper Ram promaster WEEKEND off-grid luxury van
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories