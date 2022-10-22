This $115K Ram Promaster Van Conversion Comes With a Massive Skylight and Modern Design

This vehicle has already been converted and includes most features you'd want for a life on the go, whether full-time or a weekend escapade. It's a 2020 Ram Promaster 2500 VF. Based on a quick VIN check, I found out it was last listed for sale in late August this year for $56,000 (€56,932) before it was transformed into a camper van. It has no accident or theft records, so you're covered on that part.
The seller states it currently has 14,000 miles (22,530 km). It's a 2WD, boasts an automatic transmission and runs on gasoline. The owner claims it has a highway fuel efficiency of 15 MPG (16.7 L/100 km).
If you were to see it from the exterior, it's a simple and clean black van; the only giveaways hinting that it's a camper are the roof elements, specifically the A/C and the solar panels.
deluxe and modern aesthetic. Dead ahead, you'll notice a small seating area with a slat wood background. You'll discover the 75-liter (20-gallon) fridge/freezer box underneath the cushion.
The kitchen is located to the left after you enter the van, and even though it's quite petite, it has the basic necessities. Specifically, a small sink is connected to a 9.5-liter (2.5-gallon) water heater, a four-stage water filter, and plugs for the portable stove. There are drawers around where you can store utensils and food. Opposite the kitchen, there's a countertop with a microwave above. A cool feature is a small drawer that doubles as a swivel table, so you can pop it out and arrange it the way you want to.
A spacious wardrobe is where you'll probably store most of your clothes.
A great plus about this van is that it lets plenty of light shine inside. One of the main selling points is definitely the massive skylight. Slide open its blackout shade on the ceiling, and you'll be able to stargaze straight from the comfort of your bed.
You'll notice the owner has installed shelves above the lounge area, providing more storage space. Or, as the owner did, you can put some plants on them and add a beautiful touch to the van.
Utility-wise, there are plenty of plugs scattered around the vehicle. The van also boasts a 200 Ah battery, a 95-liter (25-gallon) freshwater tank, a 2000 W inverter, and two greywater tanks with a total 76-liter (20-gallon) capacity.
Other notable details that might make the difference are a Bose Sound Bar, fully dimmable lights, and a handy back-up camera.
The van is available out of San Diego, California, for $115,000 (€116,915). Even though it might be a bit pricey, the build combines a beautiful look with utilities that'll make life on the go much more comfortable. You can find more details on Van Life Trader.
