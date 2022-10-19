Rugged 4X4 Ambulance Has Found a New Calling, Is Now an Off-Grid-Ready House on Wheels

With plenty of outside storage, a 4” lift on 41” tires, and fully equipped for off-grid rides, this converted ambulance is a tiny home destined for adventure.
The rugged ambo you see in the images belongs to Andy, who converted it himself into the awesome off-road camper that it is today. It was his first build, which makes it even more admirable because the result is definitely commendable.
While space inside the ambulance is limited, Andy managed to set up a small kitchen area, which he equipped with all the essentials. It has a butcher block countertop, a cocktail sink, a dual induction cooktop, a Dometic microwave, and a Dual Zone Dometic fridge. The backsplash comes with a mirror to create the impression of a larger space and to also serve as a bathroom vanity.
For storage needs, the DIYer built multiple upper cabinets throughout the camper and also kept some of the original cabinetry that came with the ambulance, cleaning it and laminating it again for a fresher look.
The ambo-based tiny home also comes with a small seating area/dinette. It has an adjustable table that matches the kitchen countertop and benches on each side.
The last one is the bedroom area in the back, which comes with a foldable bed that can make more room inside the vehicle during the day. A lot of cabinets can be found in the bedroom as well, which are mostly used for clothing storage.
As for the exterior of the converted ambo, Andy installed 200W or solar on the roof and there’s a cool awning on one of the sides of the ambulance.
If you like the ambo house on wheels, the good news is that it is up for sale. The owner doesn’t mention its price, but you can find out everything you need by contacting him. Meanwhile, here’s a tour of the off-grid, 4x4 camper below.
