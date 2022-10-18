Pro Snowboarder Turns a Truck Into an Expanding Home, Builds a Dream Rock Cabin Too

Mike Basich is a pro snowboarder, but he also has a passion for woodworking that led him onto the tiny home path. Mike started to work on his off-grid oasis when he was around 34. It took around seven years in total to complete the unique dwelling. He spent a long time on a tiny home that offers a little bit over 200 sq ft (18.5 sq meters) of living space because he paid a lot of attention to details.
The house was built on a slab of granite. It's made out of rocks, and it includes some massive windows that let natural light bathe the interior. It also has numerous wood accents that give it a cozy vibe. His kitchen, for example, features generous countertops made of granite, soapstone, and other natural elements.
Mike added a pentagon-shaped stainless steel sink that matches the rest of the rock cabin. He built everything into the walls to maximize the available space. There's a beautiful fireplace and an oven that he uses to cook delicious meals. He even has a shower that comes with a stone bench.
cabin does come with a loft that can be accessed via a wooden ladder. That's where Mike and his family sleep.
The rocks on the inside are separated from the rocks used on the outside of the cabin by a layer of bubble wrap. This ensures that the warmth doesn't escape out of the house during cold winter days. Besides the intriguing tiny rock cabin, you'll also see some other special additions to Mike's property.
That includes the truck that he converted into a little home on wheels. It's a 2015 Mitsubishi Fuso that comes with some interesting features. The rig, which was lovingly named the "Dream Chaser," has a custom-designed slide-out kitchen.
Mike seems to love light-filled rooms, so he decided to remove the top part of the slide-out and put plexiglass instead. But that's by far the only cool thing you'll see included on the "Dream Chaser." The side of the truck features what he calls "a clam shell" design." Basically, the top area lifts up to act as an awning while the bottom part folds down to serve as a deck, extending the living space.
Another cool feature is the bathtub that's positioned right in front of the drop-down deck and next to the wood-burning stove. The bathtub is integrated into the floor, and it has a shower that extends from under the sink, allowing people to have a relaxing soak and admire the views. Elsewhere, his Mitsubishi Fuso conversion has a nice bedroom that connects to the cab area. The truck comes with off-grid capabilities since Mike installed 200-watt solar panels on the roof as well.
Recently, Mike offered a full tour of the "Dream Chaser" and his unique little rock cabin to the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey. If you want to find out more about him and his ingenious creations, you can click the video down below.
The house was built on a slab of granite. It's made out of rocks, and it includes some massive windows that let natural light bathe the interior. It also has numerous wood accents that give it a cozy vibe. His kitchen, for example, features generous countertops made of granite, soapstone, and other natural elements.
Mike added a pentagon-shaped stainless steel sink that matches the rest of the rock cabin. He built everything into the walls to maximize the available space. There's a beautiful fireplace and an oven that he uses to cook delicious meals. He even has a shower that comes with a stone bench.
cabin does come with a loft that can be accessed via a wooden ladder. That's where Mike and his family sleep.
The rocks on the inside are separated from the rocks used on the outside of the cabin by a layer of bubble wrap. This ensures that the warmth doesn't escape out of the house during cold winter days. Besides the intriguing tiny rock cabin, you'll also see some other special additions to Mike's property.
That includes the truck that he converted into a little home on wheels. It's a 2015 Mitsubishi Fuso that comes with some interesting features. The rig, which was lovingly named the "Dream Chaser," has a custom-designed slide-out kitchen.
Mike seems to love light-filled rooms, so he decided to remove the top part of the slide-out and put plexiglass instead. But that's by far the only cool thing you'll see included on the "Dream Chaser." The side of the truck features what he calls "a clam shell" design." Basically, the top area lifts up to act as an awning while the bottom part folds down to serve as a deck, extending the living space.
Another cool feature is the bathtub that's positioned right in front of the drop-down deck and next to the wood-burning stove. The bathtub is integrated into the floor, and it has a shower that extends from under the sink, allowing people to have a relaxing soak and admire the views. Elsewhere, his Mitsubishi Fuso conversion has a nice bedroom that connects to the cab area. The truck comes with off-grid capabilities since Mike installed 200-watt solar panels on the roof as well.
Recently, Mike offered a full tour of the "Dream Chaser" and his unique little rock cabin to the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey. If you want to find out more about him and his ingenious creations, you can click the video down below.