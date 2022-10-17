Japanese-Inspired Peony Is the Only Tiny House Close to One of the Famous Pink Lakes

You’ve surely heard about Paris Hilton’s infamous string of Barbie-pink luxury cars, or influencer Jeffree Star’s car collection in the same color palette. They’re probably happy to know that there are also pink lakes in the world, just perfect for glamorous video or photo shoots. One of these unique lakes in Australia is the only location of its kind where visitors can get a stunning view from inside a tiny home, thanks to Pink Lake Tiny House.
The brand’s name says it all – we’re talking about a tiny house sitting as close as it can be to Lake Bumbunga, one of the famous pink lakes in Australia. Well, it’s actually two tiny homes, because the brand-new Peony is joining the original model, Sakura. Both of these lovely homes were built in the town of Lochiel, close to Adelaide, in South Australia, siting directly opposite to Lake Bumbunga.
Similar to its sister house Sakura, Peony reveals a gorgeous Japanese-inspired design, minimalist and elegant at the same time. The brand presents it as its “newest luxurious addition.”
Comfortable enough for up to four guests, the 27-square meter (290 square feet) house features a loft bedroom with two single futons, plus a queen-size bed on the ground level. This atypical configuration is meant to be more comfortable for couples and for those who would find it hard to climb up the ladder to the bedroom loft every night.
Although it’s meant as an oasis of peace in this stunning location, the Peony is also ready for some fun. Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi, games, a projector, and even karaoke microphones in the small but charming living area. There’s also a kitchenette, and a bathroom with an odorless bio-composting toilet. Plus, Peony is equipped with solar panels and reverse cycle air-conditioning.
And, since this is about glamping at its best, this tiny house boasts a generous wooden patio deck, with a fire-pit making the evenings close to the pink lake even more memorable. Peony and Sakura are the only tiny houses in all Australia that are close to a pink lake, and they can be booked at Pink Lake Tiny House.
