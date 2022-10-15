This Is Ethel, a Shuttle Bus That Has Been Transformed Into a Tiny Home by Two Women

Maggie and Kenna beautifully transformed a 1986 Ford Econoline shuttle bus into their new tiny home.
Since they own a cat and a dog, the outside of the bus has been transformed into a pet-friendly place. They installed tiny foldable steps on the side of the bus, which help the cute cat climb out of a window and jump on them.
The windows have been flipped upside down so that the openings do not hit the furniture. For that reason, an awning has been built to protect the inside of the bus from rain and also give them a little bit of shading from the bright sun.
When it comes to mobile tiny homes, having electricity and water at all times can be challenging. To tackle this issue, two 735-watt solar panels were installed on the roof and are powering up the whole house.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a small but functional kitchen. Wood and minty colors are a perfect match for this place, reminiscent of a country house. Adding to the natural rural vibe are the flowers and plants dotted all over the bus. The kitchen has a sink, a normal size fridge, a rice cooker, and even a delightful wine fridge. There are no high-mounted cabinets. Instead, all the spices and teas were glued to the underside of a long shelf for easier access to everything you need while cooking.
The living space is just a small thrift couch, just like the cabinets in the kitchen. It is decorated with a tiny table that serves as a workplace, and next to it, a wood-burning stove nicely warms up the atmosphere.
At the rear of the bus, the owners arranged a cozy little bedroom. The whole place is nice and tidy, due to the small baskets on the wall shelf. These baskets are holding jewelry, essential oils, and other bits a girl would need.
The couple does not live in this shuttle bus anymore, due to its destruction by fire. However, they already embarked on another journey and built and designed another mobile tiny home.
The windows have been flipped upside down so that the openings do not hit the furniture. For that reason, an awning has been built to protect the inside of the bus from rain and also give them a little bit of shading from the bright sun.
When it comes to mobile tiny homes, having electricity and water at all times can be challenging. To tackle this issue, two 735-watt solar panels were installed on the roof and are powering up the whole house.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a small but functional kitchen. Wood and minty colors are a perfect match for this place, reminiscent of a country house. Adding to the natural rural vibe are the flowers and plants dotted all over the bus. The kitchen has a sink, a normal size fridge, a rice cooker, and even a delightful wine fridge. There are no high-mounted cabinets. Instead, all the spices and teas were glued to the underside of a long shelf for easier access to everything you need while cooking.
The living space is just a small thrift couch, just like the cabinets in the kitchen. It is decorated with a tiny table that serves as a workplace, and next to it, a wood-burning stove nicely warms up the atmosphere.
At the rear of the bus, the owners arranged a cozy little bedroom. The whole place is nice and tidy, due to the small baskets on the wall shelf. These baskets are holding jewelry, essential oils, and other bits a girl would need.
The couple does not live in this shuttle bus anymore, due to its destruction by fire. However, they already embarked on another journey and built and designed another mobile tiny home.