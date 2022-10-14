This Luxurious Van Tiny House Fits a Home Theater Sound System and Even a Projector

A lavish lifestyle is the name of the game, with this 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter transformed into a luxurious tiny home on wheels.
Traveling alongside your home is a dream come true for some people. But having the opportunity to do so in a luxurious yet cozy environment is another story. Unfortunately, few get the chance to combine comfort and luxury with the nomad life.
For the nomad connoisseur of finer things, Mercedez-Benz delivered with their 2021 LWB Sprinter. It is a great choice to turn into an RV or mobile home. This rugged people carrier comes with four-wheel drive and a diesel engine and provides enough torque to help you explore anywhere.
The dark color scheme that was chosen for this miniature motorhome, alongside the many LED lights, gives the feeling of a high-end home. A decent size bathroom was added right behind the driver compartment and can be accessed by a self-cleaning door. The bathroom features a rain shower head and LED lights right above you for a relaxed experience.
Although the space available was small, this camper van's builder managed to fit a petite kitchen equipped with an induction stove top, a mini fridge, and a sink. A dry flush toilet that slides out was added to a storage area underneath the sink. The kitchen cabinets are made from walnut wood, just like the roof and walls around this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, giving an expensive aesthetic.
The living room hosts two lengthy sofas, and underneath one of them, a beast is hidden. The beast in question is a 15,000 Watt-hour 12V battery. It also hides a subwoofer that connects to a 9.1 JBL home theater surround sound system, which can be connected to the Nebula projector located in the rear part of the van. Opening the rear doors and rotating the projector will give access to a whole new cinema experience. An outdoor cinema is a perfect way to spend the nights with your friends, especially next to a campfire and with some marshmallows.
But the centerpiece here is a HappiJac bed lift, which can be simply lowered at the push of a button. While the bed is down, you can attach the projector to the roof and watch movies while falling asleep inside your mobile home.
The price of this van with all its amenities rises to $225,000 (€230,973). A hefty price for this kind of campervan, but one worth paying for anyone who wants to live the nomad life with little compromise and good comfort.
