Rusty Train Car Is a Gorgeous Tiny House in Disguise, Entirely Solar Powered

Restoring old train cars and turning them into modern, comfortable tiny homes is probably one of the best ideas that people in the eco-tourism industry have made popular. A piece of history gains a second life, guests learn more about history and rail in general, and all of this without having a negative impact on the environment, because most of these train tiny homes are fitted with eco-friendly options.
We’ve talked about several trains converted into dwellings across the U.S., a priceless piece of American history. But this trend is present in other parts of the world too, one of them being New Zealand. More specifically, a ten-acre (4.2 hectare) organic blueberry farm in Upper Hutt, Wellington. This is where tourists can find what first looks like an abandoned, rusty train car. All they have to do is step inside, and they’ll discover a vibrant home that’s full of life.
Unlike other train tiny homes that are designed to look more like hotel rooms, this one seems like it could be someone’s actual permanent home. The kitchen is absolutely charming, with vibrant red elements and black accents set against the white background. The full-size red fridge certainly stands out, as well all the other modern appliances, while the wooden dinner table seems perfect for a small family.
Up to four people can sleep inside the train tiny house, thanks to the cozy couch in the lounge area, which converts to a double bed. Modern perks such as cable TV and Wi-Fi are provided inside this rustic retreat that also runs entirely on solar power. And there’s a charming log burner in addition to the electric heater. The bedroom with a double bed also looks as inviting as possible, featuring a vintage vanity table and extra storage space.
This little gem is available for rent through Airbnb, and its host says that the restoration was based on recycling and upcycling, which is always a plus. Eco-friendly, sustainable, and modern at the same time, this old train turned tiny house is truly inspirational.
