Amazing Off-Grid Tiny Home Boasts an Indoor/Outdoor Bed, Travels to Various Glamping Sites

If being entirely off-grid and sustainable wasn’t enough, this unique tiny home in Victoria, Australia was designed with a special feature meant exclusively for stargazing – because that’s what glamping should be all about, even with all the fancy amenities.
At first glance, it looks like a simple shed. And it is, in a way, but with some special features that are quite unexpected. A project developed by Visit Victoria together with Ample, a design and manufacturing company, this tiny house takes glamping to another level.
First of all, it’s sustainable. As the manufacturer explains, Stella the Stargazer was put together from “the bones of a large farming shed” located in western Victoria, which translates to repurposed timber and steel. It was also designed to fit in with the local aesthetic, and pay tribute to traditional sheds in the area.
As its name suggests, the most important feature is a special roll-out sleeping platform meant for stargazing. This means a queen-sized bed for two, which easily stays inside or slides outside, on rollers, protected by a pop-up glass and steel roof. The result is a one-of-a-kind indoor/outdoor bedroom, one of the best ways to enjoy glamping.
To make this even better, Stella the Stargazer is also a traveling tiny home. It was uniquely set up to spend eight weeks at a time in three Victorian regions. Starting this Friday, it will be moving to Gippsland.
No matter where it goes, it’s as luxurious as off-grid shacks can get. There’s a kitchenette equipped with a wood-fire stove, a fridge, a cooktop, and all cooking basics. Fresh water and waste water systems are also in place. There’s a shower included, as well as a large, modular deck with handcrafted chairs. Stella is 100% solar powered, and only 10-meter (32.8 feet) long.
More details about booking and the other perks of Stella the Stargazer are available at Victoria Restaurant.
