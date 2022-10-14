The Tiniest Glamping Caboose Is Actually a Retro Camper, Packs a Lot of Charm

We’ve talked about many train cars, dating from the ‘40s till the ‘80s, which were restored and given a second life by turning them into unique holiday rentals. But this time it’s the other way around – this is probably the only camper model in the world that was specifically built to look like a caboose. A very tiny one, yet big enough for a cozy vacation.
Campers come in all shapes and sizes, especially vintage one, so it’s not surprising that someone had the idea to make one that could easily be mistaken for a real train car. This was back in 1970, when Semaphore Industries, based in Williamsburg, Ohio, launched this special model.
It seems that only 800 of these were made in total, so it’s quite rare today to find one that’s still in good shape. Some folks like to restore some just for fun, while others took the opportunity to turn them into glamping retreats.
Close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park you’ll find this adorable camper-caboose-tiny home, all wrapped up in a vibrant red coat, with yellow accents. It’s now called the Lil’ Red Caboose and it was upgraded by its new owners to accommodate two guests.
According to the host, they only found two of these very special vintage campers still intact. They kept some of the original elements inside, to showcase part of what it was like to camp out in one of these babies back in the ‘70s, but they’ve also added some features for modern comfort.
This camper caboose is really tiny, so much so that a tall person wouldn’t be able to stand up straight while taking a shower. And there are no separate areas for the kitchen and living room – the dinette-style couch faces the stove and kitchen cabinets. Still, two people could enjoy a comfortable stay here, and the tiny bedroom does have a queen-size bed.
This truly unique camper can be booked through VRBO for a different way of experiencing glamping – it’s a delight for camping and vintage train lovers alike.
It seems that only 800 of these were made in total, so it’s quite rare today to find one that’s still in good shape. Some folks like to restore some just for fun, while others took the opportunity to turn them into glamping retreats.
Close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park you’ll find this adorable camper-caboose-tiny home, all wrapped up in a vibrant red coat, with yellow accents. It’s now called the Lil’ Red Caboose and it was upgraded by its new owners to accommodate two guests.
According to the host, they only found two of these very special vintage campers still intact. They kept some of the original elements inside, to showcase part of what it was like to camp out in one of these babies back in the ‘70s, but they’ve also added some features for modern comfort.
This camper caboose is really tiny, so much so that a tall person wouldn’t be able to stand up straight while taking a shower. And there are no separate areas for the kitchen and living room – the dinette-style couch faces the stove and kitchen cabinets. Still, two people could enjoy a comfortable stay here, and the tiny bedroom does have a queen-size bed.
This truly unique camper can be booked through VRBO for a different way of experiencing glamping – it’s a delight for camping and vintage train lovers alike.