Beautifully-Restored 1941 Caboose Is One the Most Unique Home on Wheels in the U.S.

There are plenty of train cars turned homes on wheels across the U.S. and in some European countries, but what makes this one particularly unique is the fact that it doesn’t try to mimic a conventional house, losing its original appeal. Instead, it feels like actually living inside a train car, but with modern luxuries.
This vintage caboose near Interstate 80 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania is a successful project of the Clinton County Historical Society, which purchased it a decade ago and restored it. Its vibrant red exterior reveals a surprisingly charming and nostalgic interior.
It has two twin beds instead of one larger bed, a retro dinette and a sink instead of a conventional kitchen, and even the toilet keeps the retro vibe of a real train washroom.
What makes it interesting is the contrast between modern appliances including a big TV, Wi-Fi, and a large refrigerator, and the vintage-style decor with lamps, old photos, and historic details. One or two guests can enjoy fresh-made coffee and a cozy accommodation while immersing themselves in history at the same time. The dinette is great for playing some games too, not just for having dinner, and the delightful seating area is perfect for browsing through the Information Guide that’s provided.
Unlike many restored train cars, this one, available through Airbnb, is set up in a special location, filled with rail history. Near it is also a 1932 replica water tower that was built by Keystone Central technical students, now serving as an information kiosk for the history of the Castanea station. There’s also a Clinton Central Model Railroad Club, housed in the Castanea Railroad Station.
It’s not surprising that the first guest who stayed in the caboose many years ago was someone who had worked on the railroad and now wanted to show his nephew something about that lifestyle. What better way to mix history with the comfort of a modern vacation?
