Vintage Airstream Sovereign Is Now a Tiny Home Hidden in an Exotic Green Paradise

Airstream trailers are one of the most popular American symbols in the world, as well as symbols of a carefree and adventure-oriented lifestyle. Plenty of the vintage models have been converted into lovely glamping alternatives across the U.S., but only a handful can be found in some unexpected locations around the world.
Vintage Airstreams seem to be at home in a desert landscape, or somewhere in California. But it’s quite surprising to see one surrounded by a tropical forest, and turned into an exotic retreat. This is the case of a 31-foot (9.4 meters) Land Yacht Sovereign from 1973.
It was shipped all the way from the U.S. to Costa Rica, by its new owner from the UK. That happened a few years ago, when that owner, an ex-pilot who happened to fall in love with Costa Rica, wanted to find a sustainable income source in the country, so that he could live there permanently. He knew that a vintage Airstream would be an unusual, and therefore more attractive alternative to hotels. Plus, it was perfect for couples or solo travelers.
This is how Airstream by the Sea was born, hosting two of these beautiful trailers turned tiny homes hidden in a green paradise, close to the beach. Both of them are as modern as can be, and beautifully styled. The Sovereign offers a comfy queen-size bed with an en-suite bathroom, a well-equipped kitchen area, and a living area. There’s even a dedicated workspace, featuring a desk, for those who work remotely.
The Airstream also comes with a small, but charming deck, perfect for chilling in the evening, or barbecuing. An outdoor shower, plus several hammocks, are the perfect additions to a spot that’s meant for surf lovers, and modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, TV, and air conditioning are also included.
Airstream by the Sea confirms once again the incredible versatility and popularity of these classic trailers. Instantly recognizable, they are an unmistakable part of this modern concept known as glamping.
It was shipped all the way from the U.S. to Costa Rica, by its new owner from the UK. That happened a few years ago, when that owner, an ex-pilot who happened to fall in love with Costa Rica, wanted to find a sustainable income source in the country, so that he could live there permanently. He knew that a vintage Airstream would be an unusual, and therefore more attractive alternative to hotels. Plus, it was perfect for couples or solo travelers.
This is how Airstream by the Sea was born, hosting two of these beautiful trailers turned tiny homes hidden in a green paradise, close to the beach. Both of them are as modern as can be, and beautifully styled. The Sovereign offers a comfy queen-size bed with an en-suite bathroom, a well-equipped kitchen area, and a living area. There’s even a dedicated workspace, featuring a desk, for those who work remotely.
The Airstream also comes with a small, but charming deck, perfect for chilling in the evening, or barbecuing. An outdoor shower, plus several hammocks, are the perfect additions to a spot that’s meant for surf lovers, and modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, TV, and air conditioning are also included.
Airstream by the Sea confirms once again the incredible versatility and popularity of these classic trailers. Instantly recognizable, they are an unmistakable part of this modern concept known as glamping.