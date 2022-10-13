British Billionaire Celebrates Personal Good News Onboard His Spectacular Superyacht

A lot of families celebrate the news of a new baby coming by throwing a party, but only someone like the billionaire owner of this luxury yacht do it onboard their massive floating mansion, and invite the media also.
British billionaire John Caudwell, who built his fortune in the mobile phone industry, having founded the popular retailer Phones 4U decades ago, and his wife Modesta, are expecting a second child. The Hello! magazine was recently invited onboard their personal vessel, Titania, to find out more about the news, and get a glimpse of this spectacular home away from home.
This yacht is as famous, if not more, than its wealthy owner. Titania was chosen to feature in the fifth Netflix series of The Crown, where it will act as the replica of the famous superyacht where Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed vacationed, named Jonikal.
Caudwell’s yacht became famous even before this. Built by Lurssen in 2006, this 239-foot (73 meters) pleasure craft was purchased by the billionaire a decade ago, and turned into a true adventure park on water. Designed with a luxurious beach club featuring a sauna that doubles as a nightclub, Titania also claims to offer the largest superyacht waterslide ever made. This is just one of the many water toys available, in addition to other luxury features, such as a modern gym and two master suites.
The billionaire candidly admitted in a previous interview that he was lucky to buy this superyacht for half of what it was worth, paying for it €34 million ($37.5 million) at an auction, in 2010. He then invested more into the vessel’s refit, which turned it into a popular charter option for glamorous guests, including celebrities. One week onboard the Titania costs at least $600,000.
When it’s not entertaining other guests, this fabulous floating mansion is enjoyed by Caudwell and Modesta for tropical vacations or private events, such as this recent one.
