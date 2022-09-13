ShadowCat Unveils the 227 ft. Shadowolf, Its First Monohull Support Yacht, Has Three Decks

Catamaran support yachts developer, ShadowCat, recently unveiled the Shadowolf, describing it as its first single-hulled support vessel. The watercraft is suitable for a variety of applications, from research purposes to chartering and more.
Created by yacht and catamaran experts, Incat Crowther and YCTS, the ShadowCat line of bespoke support vessels is all about luxury and versatility, being able to carry anything from water toys to sports cars, submarines, and even helicopters.
The Shadowolf concept comes to expand the brand’s portfolio with a fully bespoke monohull shadow vessel that was designed with a focus on passenger comfort and accommodation. Just like all the ShadowCat creations, this one is also developed by Incat Crowther and YCTS.
Measuring 69.2 m (227 ft) in length, the large Shadowolf has a 11.5 m (37.7 ft) beam and a 3.25 m (10.6 ft) draft. The vessel features Crowther’s aluminum hull design and boasts impressive speeds. Powered by three MTU 16V4000 M73L IMO3 diesel engines, the yacht can hit a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph/38.7 kph). The Shadowolf comes with an onboard treatment plant that cleans all the discharged wastewater to drinkable quality water.
As mentioned above, ShadowCat’s monohull support yacht was designed to offer those onboard a comfortable and luxurious cruising experience. The vessel offers accommodation over three decks, offering a total capacity of 31 people: 14 crew members, 9 service personnel, and eight guests. The Shadowolf also boasts an impressive storage capacity, including a helipad and hangar and having enough space onboard for a submarine, two quad bikes, three tenders (11 m/36 ft each), two 8 m/26 ft tenders, two 4WDs, and six jet-skis.
Speaking about the new yacht concept, Robert Smith, ShadowCat’s founder, says the Shadowolf delivers extreme comfort at sea without the need to compromise on speed, performance, or customization options.
We don’t know yet when ShadowCat plans on launching the Shadowolf, but the shipyard promised to provide more information on the new monohull concept at the Monaco Yacht Show, which will take place between September 28 and October 1. ShadowCat will be present in Stand AL14, located in Quai Albert 1Er.
