Horizon Delivers Lazy Daze, a 94-Foot Yacht With Ultra-Luxurious Amenities

The new E90 yacht is the latest addition to Horizon Yachts' E Series line. Named Lazy Daze, the 94-ft (28.6-meter) vessel was recently delivered to its new owners. The yacht has a dynamic character, balancing performance with comfort.
Built for experienced American owners, the E90 has a four-stateroom layout. With a beam of 21 ft (6.4 meters), the vessel offers plenty of deck space and features great interior volumes. The E90 set on its maiden voyage in Spring, traveling to the Abacos, where it was officially named Lazy Daze.
The yacht was designed to offer guests memorable experiences at sea. Its outdoor areas seamlessly blend with the indoors, thanks to the glazed surfaces and numerous large windows. The aft deck has a wet bar, and to port, it features stairs that guests can access to get to the wheelhouse and boat deck above.
The enclosed wheelhouse has two fixed helm chairs and a dinette. On the boat deck aft, people can unwind and enjoy the stunning views while enjoying the large Jacuzzi. They can sunbathe or stay in the shade provided by the awnings. They can also sip on delicious cocktails since there's a wet bar as well.
Passengers can find relaxation in the main salon too. This area has a lounge with an L-shaped couch, an ottoman, and a freestanding armchair. It also includes an entertainment center and, forward, a dining area with an extendable oval table that can seat up to eight.
Lazy Daze includes a full-beam master stateroom with a king-size bed that has a leatherette headboard and two large mirrors on each side. It also comes with a his-and-hers ensuite with a stone-wrapped walk-in shower.
Guests will find accommodation in a large VIP stateroom located forward and two twin cabins positioned to port and starboard. There is plenty of space on the lower deck for the crew quarters as well. The captain and three crew members will have double and bunk cabins.
