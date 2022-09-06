Swiss Billionaire’s Striking Superyacht Made an Appearance at Cannes

Throughout the summer, numerous luxury private yachts paraded around some of the most famous destinations for wealthy owners and their toys. One of them is simply named “Go,” and it looked fabulous during the popular Cannes Fireworks Festival.
Each summer, Cannes is known to host one of the most prestigious and spectacular Pyrotechnic Art Festivals in the world. A perfect way to end the summer, it also provides the perfect background for superyachts to show off their silhouettes and advanced lighting systems. One of the superyachts spotted at the perfect time was Go, looking stunning in the evening, with its lights on.
A relatively new yacht, Go was delivered in 2018 by the prestigious Turkish shipyard Turquoise. At the time, it was the biggest and the most advanced vessel built there, with a length of 77 meters (253 feet) and enough room for up to 18 guests. Its owner, a German-born Swiss billionaire with ties to German rugby, allegedly paid $90 million for this beauty. So, no wonder he’s showing it off at such luxurious events.
Go draws attention with the shipyard’s signature turquoise hull and elongated, sharp profile. Once onboard, you’d discover generous decks, one of them entirely dedicated to the master suite, which includes access to a private outdoor area with a spa pool. There’s another pool on the sundeck, measuring 5 meters (16.4 feet) and a very spacious beach club of 162 square meters (1,743 square feet).
Go doesn’t disappoint when it comes to water toys, either. It was built with a central garage that’s big enough to house not just one, but two luxury tenders, also known as limo tenders, of up to 10 meters (32.8 feet).
In terms of performance, Go is powered by Caterpillar engines that enable it to cruise smoothly at 15 knots (17 mph/27 kph). After all, this turquoise-colored superyacht wasn’t meant to rush anywhere, but to be admired wherever it goes.
