The Pursuit Is All About Mobile Living Comfort, Has a Full Bathtub and Lovely Bedroom

Some would say that, when it comes to houses on wheels, it’s not about luxury or new tech, but mainly about feeling at home and being comfortable on the road. This Canadian tiny home seems to reflect that perfectly. It feels as cozy and welcoming as a conventional house, with the added benefit of being easy to move around.
If you’re interested in tiny house living, The Pursuit really is an inspirational model. A micro-dwelling that’s just 13-foot-tall (3.9 meters) and a little over 8-foot-wide (2.5 meters) this versatile model is just as easy to be pulled behind a car as it is to set up in a preferred location.
The team over at Hummingbird Micro Homes specializes in designing and crafting really small houses on wheels, so they’re experts at fitting all the basic amenities into a limited space, without compromising the overall design and look. In fact, the tiny Pursuit manages to squeeze a loft bedroom and a modern bathroom with a full size bathtub within 280 square feet (26 square meters).
Built on a Canadian-made, double-axle 7,000 lb (3,175 kg) trailer, this micro home is also remarkably luminous, thanks to 12 energy-efficient windows that allow it to be flooded with natural light. The loft bedroom is mostly about the comfortable bed and atmosphere lighting, but it also has plenty of storage room.
The kitchen is packed with everything you’d need for great meals, including a stainless steel range hood. The bathtub definitely takes center stage in the bathroom, which also has enough space for setting up a washer/dryer unit.
According to the builder, The Pursuit is easy to just be taken away on a weekend trip, or be lived in permanently, due to a versatile plumbing system that includes drinking water, hot water, and tanks for black and gray water.
Other details about the Pursuit’s technical features are available at Hummingbird Micro Homes, where this charming house on wheels is up for grabs, with a price tag of CAD $86,500 ($64,000).
