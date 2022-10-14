Outlaw-Style 1960 Porsche 356 Flaunts 911-Sourced 2.2L Boxer Muscle

Introduced in late 1959 and offered through 1963, the B-series 356 differentiates itself from the A by means of technical improvements and stylistic upgrades. A little over 31,000 units were produced with a 1.6-liter boxer four-cylinder lump, yet chassis number 111345 levels up to a six-cylinder boxer that came out of a 1970 model year 2.2-liter Porsche 911T.
A tasteful restomod in every respect, 111345 is a 1960 model that received Outlaw-style modifications under previous ownership. The blue-painted body shell immediately captures one attention. The tan leather used throughout the interior complements the exterior color nicely, and in typical Outlaw fashion, the front and rear bumper over riders have been removed.
Currently located in Los Angeles, the hot-rodded 356 is appointed with sweet-looking headlight screens, external clasps for the rear lid, a central fuel cap, a chrome hood spear, and twin exhaust that exit through the rear bodywork. Pictured on 15-inch space savers that were sourced from a 944 Turbo, the car is rolling on 185/65 rubber boots from Sumitomo. The rear independent suspension was reportedly sourced from an unspecified 911.
Four-wheel disc brakes are featured as well, along with fixed-back front bucket seats with Simpson lap belts and a rear bench. A fire extinguisher and a first-aid kit can be found in the rear seating area, whereas the dashboard is beautified by VDO gauges and a push-button AM/FM radio.
The leather-wrapped steering wheel frames a 120-mph (193-kph) speedometer that integrates the digital odometer, which reads 1,415.9 miles (2,278.7 kilometers). The total engine and chassis mileages are unknown.
Spruced up with twin carburetors and MSD electronic ignition, the six-cylinder mill out back is connected to a five-speed manual transaxle. An 80-liter (make that 21.1 gallons) fuel tank is located in the front compartment.
Acquired by the selling dealer in 2021, the modified 356 is offered with a clean title on Bring a Trailer. The current bid is $60,000 after four offers, and the auction is scheduled to end Thursday, October 20th, at 9:50 PM.
