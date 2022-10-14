Duchess Is a Tiny Home That Manages to Combine the Bohemian and Western Style

Duchess is a bohemian-styled tiny house that combines coziness and technology with a bit of western inspiration. This house was built on a three-axle trailer, and it measures 14 ft (4.2 m) in height, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 30 ft (9.1 m) in length.
The house is painted in an eye-catching turquoise shade with a western-inspired cedar wall at the base. The two outdoor wall lights provide exterior lighting on the left and right sides of a country-style red door.
Stepping inside, a modern living room that follows a similar color theme to the outdoor walls welcomes us. It is designed with a sizeable sofa that has lots of storage drawers underneath. To make this place cozier, a built-in propane-powered fireplace was added. The fireplace has a tv stand with lots of shelves all around, allowing for plenty of options when it comes to decorating.
Above the living room, we can access one of the loft areas with the help of a library ladder. The owner could transform this small place into either a dressing or a bedroom for kids.
On the right side of the house, we find a fully working charming turquoise kitchen with cabinets that were carefully hand-crafted. Instead of a normal table that would require more space, they added a small table that is hooked to the wall, which provides enough seating capacity. Being off-grid can become effortless with the propane-powered stove top and oven.
Although this is a fairly tiny house, it managed to fit a walkthrough wardrobe with a washer-dryer combo machine. The bathroom is also turquoise and has an intriguingly designed copper sink and a spacious shower cabin.
The other loft is accessed by the staircase in the kitchen, and it serves as a bedroom. Lying in the bed could not have been more delightful, due to the 4ft (1.2m) by 4ft (1.2m) skylight. The skylight can be covered with built-in blinds, which are controlled by a remote, but sleeping under the stars has an appeal of its own.
This entire elegant tiny house is up for sale for the price of $169,000 (€173,753).
