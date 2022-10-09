The Modern Bohemian Is a Tiny Home Fit for a King, Has a Loft and a Main Floor Bedroom

Tiny houses on wheels feature different styles and shapes, but one thing they have in common is that they incorporate functionality in every square foot of available space. The Modern Bohemian is a stunning home that combines rustic elements with modern amenities, offering dwellers a little bit of everything.
It measures 36 ft (10.9 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). This house was created by Summit Tiny Homes, a builder located in the heart of British Columbia, Canada. The team from Summit has designed over the years dozens of stunning custom homes that fit the needs and preferences of their owners.
The Modern Bohemian is one of the company’s signature models. It offers 315 sq ft (29.2 sq meters) of living space, allowing up to four people to sleep in comfort. This house looks like a shrunk-up version of a regular-sized dwelling. It has an exterior that features black smart panel siding with cedar shake accents. It somehow mirrors its rustic-modern interior that is filled with light thanks to the numerous windows that surround the tiny.
You’ll also notice that there’s a breakfast bar that has space for a large bench underneath. Here, four people can dine or work. The best part? They can admire stunning views since this area comes with a big window as well. Next to the kitchen is the living room. It’s a cozy corner that includes an armchair and a small coffee table.
From the living room, you can access the loft above via a set of stairs with built-in storage. The loft is pretty roomy. So dwellers can use it as a bedroom, a small office, or a storage room. It really depends on every individual’s preferences. Of course, that’s not all that the Modern Bohemian has to offer.
Next to the kitchen, you’ll find a spa-like bathroom that comes with a bathtub and shower combo. Inside, you’ll also see a nice vanity, a standard flush toilet, and some floating shelves that come in handy when you want to store away your toiletries. The builder says that the house is prepped for a washer and dryer combo unit as well.
As you might’ve expected, this spacious tiny home with luxe amenities doesn’t come with a small price. The cost for the Modern Bohemian ranges between $162,999 and $189,999 CAD ($118,744 and $138,413 USD). It’s by no means “tiny,” but the builder does specify that the unit is move-in ready, so all you have to take with you are your belongings.
There’s a slightly smaller version of the Modern Bohemian, which doesn’t have a loft. That one provides 275 sq ft (25.5 sq meters) of living space, and its price ranges between $159,999 and $179,999 CAD ($116,558 and $131,128 USD).
