This Needs to Become a New Monster Truck Sporting Event

A YouTube channel that solely films LEGO cars going on a treadmill got me thinking. In this particular one, there’s a monster truck going over obstacles at increasingly high speeds. And now that I've watched the whole thing, I would love for this to blow up as a real, life-size actual sport.





Now, you could read the following in a 1950s announcer's voice and manner of speaking for full immersion. Or, if you prefer a more up-to-date take, try it as an extremely zealous modern-day announcer. It really doesn’t matter which voice you choose to read this in, as long as you imagine everything as being part of a real-life spectacle. Let's begin!



Weighing in at God knows how many pounds, the yellow monster truck starts its engine and it looks more than ready to take a bite out of that



Initially, the speed of the treadmill is set at 4.5 mph (7 kph). The first thing in its way is a speed bump, but the truck holds its own like nobody’s business.



Then, at 8 mph (13 kph), after another speed bump, the



But that wasn’t all! For another wild miniature car model appears in front of it. Only this time, it looks like a Nissan GT-R knock-off. Bravely, the monster truck lives up to its name and simply runs over that GT-R like it’s some small-size roadkill during hunting season.



After it gloriously crushed the first two, a third threat makes its appearance. This one is under the guise of a Toyota Camry wannabe miniature. Alas, it’s all the same for the humongous yellow



Nothing seems able to stop this monster in its tracks. So, to make it more difficult, the treadmill speed goes up to a "blistering" 13 mph (21 kph).



The first obstacle the



To really put a spoke in its wheels, it looks like log-shaped obstacles are thrown in front of it, with numbers too great to count at this kind of speed. After it successfully goes over them all, it wins this endurance race by staying glued to the treadmill.



Now coming back to reality from the overly enthusiastic announcer's voice, this all might just be a cleverly disguised promotional channel for this specific brand of LEGOs. If it's not, the owner of the channel really needs to contact the toy company and at least get some free stuff for his ingenuity.



Be that as it may, I would still love to see a real-life monster truck going at it on a huge treadmill, or at least on some road specially designed for vehicles to go over things and crush them.



I know there is a similar consecrated sport going on right now, and I'm not saying let’s be done with that one. I’m stating quite the opposite, in fact. This could be an extension of the classic monster truck shows.



I see it as some sort of an over-the-top hurdle race or a Ninja Warrior-like show, but with huge vehicles instead. Obviously, they would have to look like giant dogs, sharks, or dinosaurs, no question about it.







The video starts with a short footage showing the truck ’s design, front and back suspension systems, and its ability to “off-road.” Then, the thing finally gets on the treadmill, while being held in place by a couple of wires, to simulate a sort of steering.Now, you could read the following in a 1950s announcer's voice and manner of speaking for full immersion. Or, if you prefer a more up-to-date take, try it as an extremely zealous modern-day announcer. It really doesn’t matter which voice you choose to read this in, as long as you imagine everything as being part of a real-life spectacle. Let's begin!Weighing in at God knows how many pounds, the yellow monster truck starts its engine and it looks more than ready to take a bite out of that track Initially, the speed of the treadmill is set at 4.5 mph (7 kph). The first thing in its way is a speed bump, but the truck holds its own like nobody’s business.Then, at 8 mph (13 kph), after another speed bump, the monster truck encounters a completely new obstacle: it now has to go over a Subaru WRX-like miniature. Luckily, it manages to do so spectacularly.But that wasn’t all! For another wild miniature car model appears in front of it. Only this time, it looks like a Nissan GT-R knock-off. Bravely, the monster truck lives up to its name and simply runs over that GT-R like it’s some small-size roadkill during hunting season.After it gloriously crushed the first two, a third threat makes its appearance. This one is under the guise of a Toyota Camry wannabe miniature. Alas, it’s all the same for the humongous yellow beast , for it runs over it with gusto.Nothing seems able to stop this monster in its tracks. So, to make it more difficult, the treadmill speed goes up to a "blistering" 13 mph (21 kph).The first obstacle the vehicle encounters is a ramp and it jumps over it with no problem whatsoever. A second ramp comes into play as well, and the truck is still going thanks to the amazing front and rear suspensions.To really put a spoke in its wheels, it looks like log-shaped obstacles are thrown in front of it, with numbers too great to count at this kind of speed. After it successfully goes over them all, it wins this endurance race by staying glued to the treadmill.Now coming back to reality from the overly enthusiastic announcer's voice, this all might just be a cleverly disguised promotional channel for this specific brand of LEGOs. If it's not, the owner of the channel really needs to contact the toy company and at least get some free stuff for his ingenuity.Be that as it may, I would still love to see a real-life monster truck going at it on a huge treadmill, or at least on some road specially designed for vehicles to go over things and crush them.I know there is a similar consecrated sport going on right now, and I'm not saying let’s be done with that one. I’m stating quite the opposite, in fact. This could be an extension of the classic monster truck shows.I see it as some sort of an over-the-top hurdle race or a Ninja Warrior-like show, but with huge vehicles instead. Obviously, they would have to look like giant dogs, sharks, or dinosaurs, no question about it.