This Overland Truck Camper Mixes Toughness and Comfort in One Functional Design

If a military rig and a luxury RV had a baby, it would probably look like this overland camper. The vehicle might look tough on the outside, but it’s incredibly sophisticated on the inside. It combines the comforts of a home with off-road capabilities, allowing adventurers to explore and camp in comfort.
This is the perfect vehicle for those who want to venture off the beaten path and still enjoy the luxury of a motorhome. The rig is called 30A Ascender, and it was designed by 27North, a company that specializes in building custom adventure vehicles. The 30A Ascender features all the amenities of a luxury apartment and more.
Inside it has a beautiful kitchen with an aluminum backsplash that is also found on the ceiling of the vehicle. This, together with the dark walnut elements and fine materials, makes the whole place feel extremely sophisticated. The kitchen comes with a two-burner induction cooktop, a refrigerator, a convection microwave, and a residential-size sink with a smart faucet that tracks how much water is used. And that’s not all.
This area also includes a TV, generous custom-made quartz countertops, and numerous drawers and cabinets that provide ample storage. Next to the kitchen is a rear dinette that comes with two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a double bed, which can comfortably sleep two adults. The team from 27North also added an audio system and LED lighting that can be set to create a pleasant ambiance.
The bathroom in this rugged RV is incredibly spacious, and just like the rest of the vehicle, it is packed with high-end features. Inside, it has a generous shower, an electronic mirror, a quartz countertop, a toilet, and a sink with a walnut faucet.
Last but not least, the bedroom is super cozy. It has a king-size bed with two windows on each side that let natural light bathe the whole area. Underneath is the cabin, which is really spacious. Other features included in the 30A Ascender are a vacuum cleaning system, air conditioning, and a hydronic heating system. The overland truck camper carries 150 gallons (682 liters) of freshwater, and it has a 1200-watt solar panel array that allows adventurers to stay off the grid for extended periods of time.
The 30A Ascender has a really tough exterior, featuring something the company calls an “adventure skin,” which is a layer of grey paint that has Kevlar mixed in. Other things you’re going to notice are the 22-inch military tires, the four speakers mounted at the rear, and the electric awning that comes in handy when you want to enjoy the outdoors even if it’s sunny or it rains.
Pavel Bosovik, the CEO and founder of 27North, offered the folks from Tiny Home Tours a full tour of the impressive rig. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about the overland truck camper.
