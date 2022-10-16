The Grand Is a Rustic-Modern Tiny Home That Fits Everything Into 309 Sq Ft

The Grand was designed by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a tiny home builder based in Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the skilled team from MTL has created dozens of stunning mobile habitats for people who want to downsize their lives. Their tinies are filled with all sorts of space-saving contraptions that make them feel bigger than they really are.
Some of these dwellings were even featured on the DIY Network, FOX, and NBC. The Grand is a special little home on wheels that measures 26 ft (7.9 meters) in length. At first glance, the house might seem like it doesn't offer much wiggle room. But its clever layout makes it feel extremely spacious.
The Grand is one of the company's popular models. The unit was featured on HGTV and incorporates plenty of clever design features that make it stand out. In addition, this home boasts a cozy interior that includes two lofts, a light-filled living room, a beautiful kitchen, and a bathroom.
private getaway. Situated on a lake in Ohio, this home features pine barn wood siding and a steel roof. This mirrors the rustic-modern interior filled with amenities. But before we get to describe what it has to offer, we have to mention the custom deck added by MTL.
Since tinies are all about maximizing space, the team also built a deck that blurs the indoor-outdoor boundary. This area is outfitted with custom planters, and it even comes with ample storage underneath. But the Grand has plenty of storage space inside as well.
You'll first notice the kitchen, which is positioned right in front of the entryway. It has custom reclaimed barn wood accents that combine with the red cabinetry. The kitchen is equipped with all the necessities. It has a large stainless steel sink, a two-burner stovetop, butcher block countertops, several floating shelves, and numerous drawers for storage.
It also has a table in front of a massive window that allows natural light to come inside. As a result, the whole house feels bright and airy, offering 309 sq ft (28.7 sq meters) of living space. A few steps ahead is a set of stairs that lead to one of two lofts, which serves as the master bedroom. The stairs feature cubby holes and cabinets of different sizes that can be used to put away various items that don't really have a place inside the home.
The bathroom in this tiny is compact, but it does the job. This area is separated from the rest of the home via a custom sliding barn door. Inside, you'll find a generous shower, a sink, a composting toilet, and open shelving.
The second loft is positioned above the bathroom. This one can be accessed via a ladder, and it's a bit smaller since it only has room for a twin bed. Nonetheless, this area can serve either as another bedroom for guests or as a storage room. It's really up to the owner how she uses the space.
Unfortunately, MTL doesn't mention a price for the Grand. That's because the company's tiny homes are highly customizable. As a result, the cost can vary depending on the size, design, materials used, and appliances included. However, if you still want to find the exact price of a model like the Grand, you can use MTL's Quote Builder tool, which is available on the company's website.
